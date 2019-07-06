Watch Argentina Vs. Chile Copa America Live Stream: Lionel Messi Plays For 3rd Place, Start Time, Preview

The defending Copa America champions Chile can now do no better than third place, and only if they can defeat Lionel Messi and Argentina.

After a frustrating 2-0 semifinal loss to Brazil, after which he slammed the match’s refereeing decisions as “bull***t,” as quoted by The Independent, five-time Ballon D’or winner Lionel Messi can do no better than a third place finish in the 2019 Copa America. To achieve even that, Messi and Argentina will need to get by the team that thwarted them in the two previous Copa America finals, defending champions Chile. The game will likely be a last hurrah for the Chilean “Golden Generation,” led by Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez, who finally ran into a wall when they were dominated in their semifinal by a surprising Peru side. Now the two aging stars will meet again in the tournament’s third-place match, a game that will live stream from Brazil.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Copa America third-place match on Saturday, pitting defending champions Chile against Messi and Argentina, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. Brasília Time at the 49,000-seat Arena Corinthians in São Paulo, Brazil, on Saturday, July 6. In Chile, kickoff will take place at 3 p.m. Chile Standard Time, and in Argentina, the start time will be 4 p.m. Argentina Time.

In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time is set for 8 p.m. British Summer Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the live stream at 3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, noon Pacific. Fans in Japan can catch the live stream starting at 4 a.m. on Sunday morning, July 7, Japan Standard Time.

Though Argentina lost the 2015 and 2016 Copa America finals to Chile, La Albiceleste have dominated the rivalry, which now covers 90 matches dating back to 1910, according to 11v11 data. Argentina have won 60 of those games with Chile taking only eight victories and 22 draws. In the most recent match between the two countries, a FIFA World Cup qualifier in 2017, Argentina squeaked out a 1-0 victory.

After the 2016 Copa America defeat to Chile, Messi announced his international retirement, which he soon rescinded, according to CNN. The 32-year-old living legend has made no such announcement this time, despite the bitter defeat to Brazil — perhaps because Messi saw the defeat as the work of the match officials.

“They were not better than us. The officiating was crazy. There were clear penalties, on Nicolas Otamendi, on Sergio Agüero. He [the referee] was on their side,” Messi said after the match.

Buda Mendes / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the Argentina vs. Chile Friday 2019 Copa America consolation match, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the online subscription service of sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network subscription costs $4.99 per month but comes with a seven-day free trial, giving fans a week-long period to watch the La Albiceleste vs. La Roja Copa America third-place match at no charge.

In the host country of Brazil, Sport TV Play will show the match, while in Chile, fans can log into Canal 13 to stream the game. In Argentina, TyC Sports Argentina streams the game.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream is set to be carried by Premier Sports. In Italy, the Argentina vs. Chile showdown will be streamed live by DAZN Italia, while in Japan, the DAZN sports streaming service also carries the match. In Canada, the third-place 2018-2019 Copa America match is streamed live on the TSN Go sports platform.

In the Caribbean islands, the game will stream thanks to SportsMax. For a list of other outlets around the globe that will carry a live stream of Argentina vs. Chile, be sure to check LiveSoccer TV.