Gwen Stefani’s Killer Legs Send Instagram Into A Meltdown: ‘Queen Of Vegas’

Gwen Stefani is heating up Instagram in her latest snapshot.

As fans know, Stefani is currently performing in Las Vegas at the Zappos Theatre at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Throughout her residency, she has been sharing a number of sexy photos and videos from the hit show and her fans simply cannot get enough. In the latest photo shared with her nearly 9 million followers, Stefani shared an action shot from the show.

In the sexy snapshot, the songstress appears front and center on stage with a rainbow-colored background just behind her. As usual, the blonde-haired beauty looks stunning, wearing her long locks slicked back in a ponytail along with a face full of beautiful makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipgloss.

The mother of three looks sexy in a cowgirl-inspired ensemble that features a white button-down top with gold and flower detail. On the bottom, the stunner rocks a short blue skirt with gold fringe, showing off her long and lean legs to the world. She completes the look with a pair of white cowboy boots that have red and green detail. Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned the bombshell rave reviews with over 39,000 likes in addition to 280-plus comments.

Some followers commented on the photo to let Stefani know that they saw her show and they absolutely loved it while countless others took to the image to let Gwen know how amazing she looks. A few other loyal fans simply commented with heart and flame emoji.

“Queen of Vegas! Miss you so much!!” one follower wrote on the post with two red heart emoji.

“Amazing show with amazing staff. Thank you @zappostheater staff for bringing my daughter and I closer to the front so she can see better! She enjoyed her first concert even more because of your kindness,” one more chimed in.

“Queen! Looks like a doll,” another Instagram user wrote.

When the Queen of Pop is not busy wowing her fans with photos from her shows, she’s usually busy gushing over her boyfriend, country superstar Blake Shelton. Most recently, the singer took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos of Shelton on his 43rd birthday.

“Happy b day to my favorite human!!! Can’t believe your mine ❤️????‍♀️ #soooooolucky!!!! Gx #2019 #gemini???????????? #greatestguyiknow thank u shedd aquarium Chicago for an amazing unexpected b day tour!!!”

Fans can follow all of Stefani’s updates on Instagram.