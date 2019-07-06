Donald Trump’s Favorite Polling Company Puts Joe Biden In A Comfortable Lead

Newsweek reports that President Donald Trump’s favorite polling company, Rasmussen Reports, puts Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden comfortably ahead of him. In particular, it reports 48 percent support among likely Biden voters compared to 44 percent among likely Trump voters.

“Joe Biden may be finding the going a little rougher in his own party, but he’s still the most successful Democrat in a hypothetical 2020 matchup with President Trump,” the report’s authors wrote.

Biden’s lead has remained fairly stable. Back in March, Rasmussen showed Biden at 49 percent and Trump at 44 percent, which is almost identical to the Friday poll. This stability is impressive considering Biden has faced more competition as the other contenders continue to grow their profiles, including Kamala Harris who called him out in last week’s Thursday debate.

Trump reportedly favors Rasmussen because they often give him the highest approval ratings when compared to other surveys. But between their most recent job approval poll that put him underwater by one point and the current poll showing Biden with a comfortable lead, it won’t be surprising if Trump begins to attack Rasmussen as he does the other surveys.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Trump attacked “fake polling” earlier in June after reports surfaced that the White House’s internal polls showed Biden leading him in a hypothetical 2020 race. The president lashed out on Twitter in a series of tweets that derided the polls, as well as reports that he ordered aides to deny polling that showed Biden in the lead.

“The Fake News has never been more dishonest than it is today. Thank goodness we can fight back on Social Media. Their new weapon of choice is Fake Polling, sometimes referred to as Suppression Polls (they suppress the numbers). Had it in 2016, but this is worse…..” he said in one tweet before continuing to lash out at “The Fake (Corrupt) News Media.”

Biden recently compared Trump to a schoolyard bully in a CNN interview with Chris Cuomo when pressed about Trump and Biden’s purported intimidation of him, per The Inquisitr.

“He’s the bully that I’ve always stood up to,” Biden said before comparing Trump to bullies that would make fun of his stutter that he would smack in the mouth.

Afterward, Biden referenced a moment in the 2016 debates when he believed Trump showed signs of physical aggression. He pointed to the moment when Hillary Clinton spoke and Trump appeared to crowd behind her. Biden then made flicking motions with his hands that suggested he was calling on Trump to take a shot at doing the same to him.