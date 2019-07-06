Jen Selter Sips Coffee By The Pool In A Black Bikini

While fitness model Jen Selter commonly shares pictures of herself in poses that flaunt her curves, today she shared a more relaxed pair of pictures with her followers.

In the pictures, Selter is seated at a small table on a balcony or patio overlooking a clear blue pool. There are individuals visible in lounge chairs on the lower level, enjoying the view of the ocean, which is what Selter is likely doing from her location. Rather than opting to sip cocktails, Selter started her morning with a big cup of coffee — although she still opted to take advantage of the sunshine bouncing off the clear ocean water by rocking a black bikini.

In the first shot she shared, she’s pictured leaning back in the basic patio chair, legs crossed, coffee in her hand. Her brunette locks have tumbled around her shoulders and she doesn’t seem to need sunglasses from her spot in the shade.

In the second photo, Selter is pictured actually taking a sip from her coffee, getting a bit of caffeine into her system to kick start her day. She kept the accessories simple for her morning cup of joe, only wearing a watch, one ring, and a pair of subtle stud earrings.

In the caption, Selter referenced her cup of coffee, and asked her followers how they prefer to consume their caffeinated beverages.

One follower cheekily commented “with selter holding it” while another said “sweet, like you.”

Many others actually weighed in and shared their preferences for various plant-based milks, for iced drinks rather than hot drinks, and much more.

Loading...

As her Instagram bio states, Selter shares her expertise as a trainer for the Fitplan app, an app that brings workouts from popular trainers right to your phone. Back in 2018, she shared some tips for staying active while on the road with Fitplan.

Some of her suggestions included wearing a fitness tracker, packing workout gear that is portable and can be easily carried with you wherever you need it, and making an incredible playlist. However, she also stated that it’s important to listen to your body.

“Sometimes your muscles need a vacation, too, and they’ll definitely let you know. If that’s the case, be sure to stay active by taking a walk, going for a hike, paddle boarding, etc. The most important thing is to keep your body moving, just avoid straining it when you feel it needs a break.”

Selter has been visiting many exotic destinations lately, including Mexico City, Prague and Bali.