Denise Richards Stuns In Bikini Made Out Of Leaves On Instagram

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards shared quite a tantalizing throwback photo to her Instagram page on Saturday, which has her followers reeling in the comment section. The 48-year-old’s picture came from a former photoshoot with Playboy and it’s proved Denise hasn’t aged one bit.

In the photo, Denise is sporting a bikini made only out of leaves. The halter-top appeared to be made out of palms, while leaves were also interwoven into her hair. The bikini made the green eyes of the actress pop who was also donning her super blonde hair. Other photos from the same Playboy photoshoot showed Denise completely nude as she posed on the beach.

The post from Denise came on National Bikini Day and saw support from many of her followers. Traditionally, Denise doesn’t share many revealing photos to Instagram since she has teenage daughters, but occasionally she will share a throwback of some of her sexier past photoshoots.

Denise’s new throwback photo got some love from RHOBH co-star Lisa Rinna in the comment section, who has also posed for Playboy. “Exactly,” Lisa wrote. Erika Girardi also showed the post some love with a like.

Along with her co-stars, fans of Denise began leaving comments under the photo showing their love for the longtime actress.

“Yesterday I told my friends I blame you for being confused about my sexuality. When Wild Things was released when I was 12, and [sic] it was a damn confusing time for me!” one fan wrote.

“True beauty outside and appears to be very kind inside as well!! What a combo,” another user added.

The post gained over 24,000 likes from adoring followers making it one of her most popular posts in months. The photo also garnered over three hundred comments, many of which contained emoji like red-hearts and fire symbols.

On Christmas of last year, Denise shared her cover from the December 2004 issue of Playboy where she adorned a rhinestone top and large ball ornament earrings. The Wild Things star posed nude for the publication and was featured in a full 10 pages of the issue. Along with the cover, Denise also posted some shots from her spread which featured her completely nude lying on her stomach on the beach. Despite getting backlash from her December post from trolls condemning her for posting nude photos when she has young daughters, Denise continues to live her best life posting whatever she wants on Instagram.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.