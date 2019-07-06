Larsa Pippen Flaunts Endless Curves In White Bodysuit To Celebrate Turning 45

Larsa Pippen is commemorating her birthday in a seriously sexy way.

On Saturday, July 6, the Real Housewives alum took to her Instagram account to celebrate turning 45 with an eye-popping new photo that is gaining tons of recognition from her 1.8 million followers. In the shot, the stunner poses against an all-white backdrop, staring down the camera with a soft, sensual look as she flaunts her ageless beauty in a barely-there ensemble that left very little to the imagination.

Larsa sent pulses racing in a tight, white bodysuit that did nothing but favors for her incredible physique and highlighted her endless curves. The number perfectly hugged her bosom and flat midsection, while also exposing an insane amount of cleavage thanks to its daringly low scoop neckline that hardly contained her voluptuous assets. The lower half of the number was equally-as-revealing, especially because of its high-cut design that left her toned legs and curvy booty completely exposed, allowing them to quickly take center stage in the sizzling snap.

Of course, no birthday ensemble would be complete without a tiara, and Larsa’s was certainly hard to miss. Her silver crown was adorned with pink jewels and feathers, and sat perfectly atop her honey blonde hair, which was worn down in long, loose waves that spilled over her shoulders and grazed her chest. The stunner also added an oversized white and pink sash baring the word “princess” across it, with a large pink bow falling right in front of her hips. The finishing touches of her look was a gorgeous face of makeup that consisted of a nude lip, contoured cheek, and thick coat of eyeliner and mascara that made her features pop.

Fans of the Kardashian-Jenner family friend went wild for the newest addition to her Instagram feed. At the time of this writing, the post has already earned over 11,000 likes after just 47 minutes of going live to the platform, as well as dozens of comments from friends and fans sending birthday wishes her way.

“Happy Birthday Miss America boo bear!” wrote Larsa’s BFF Kourtney Kardashian.

“I love you! Happy Birthday my sweet,” said Victoria’s Secret model Shanina Shaik.

While today is officially Larsa’s birthday, the beauty spent last weekend celebrating her special day with friends, including the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Larsa looked nothing short of stunning when she hit the town for her big night, rocking a gorgeous silver dress with a plunging neckline and dangerously high side slit that sent temperatures soaring.