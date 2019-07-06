Lala Kent And Fiancé Randall Emmett Celebrate The Fourth Of July In Las Vegas, Pose For Instagram Photo

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett enjoyed spending the holiday in Las Vegas.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett traveled to Las Vegas at the end of this week after taking in the wedding of Kent’s Vanderpump Rules co-stars, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, in Kentucky days prior.

After both Kent and Emmett appeared at the couple’s wedding, they began sharing photos from their hotel room in Las Vegas, which boasted a stunning view of the Strip, before posing for a sweet photo together that Emmett ultimately shared with fans on Instagram.

Kent and Emmett enjoyed time in their stunning hotel room throughout their stay but were also seen together at a pool in the area, where Kent danced to rap music and enjoyed time with their friends. Meanwhile, Emmett was seen playing poker and at one point during his time in Sin City, Kent paid him a visit during one of his matches.

As Vanderpump Rules fans may know, Kent and Emmett have been dating for three years but have only been doing so publicly for about a year and a half.

Since going public with their relationship at the start of last year, Kent and Emmett have been gracious with sharing photos and videos of one another, but in April, after they were involved in an intense social media feud with rapper 50 Cent, a former friend of the movie producer, Kent temporarily stopped sharing images of Emmett on her page and removed all past photos she had shared of him.

Although Kent refrained from sharing any new photos of Emmett for some time, she had a change of heart recently, which she explained with her fans and followers on Instagram earlier this week.

“Sometimes things don’t go exactly as I plan. People are hurtful. They create entertainment off of your pain. I get it, it’s what I signed up for. I don’t feel he did,” she explained, giving a nod to the fact that Emmett has never appeared alongside her on Vanderpump Rules.

Loading...

“In a moment of feeling protective, angry, and impulsive, I deleted every photo of him, including the moment we got engaged,” Kent continued. “I felt what people were saying was so unfair and I’m the one that put him out there like that.”

While Kent was hurt after being labeled as a “hoe” and suggested to be a “gold-digger” due to comments she made about her romance with Emmett on Vanderpump Rules, she has since decided that she will not be hiding her soulmate from the world.

Kent and her co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV later this year for Vanderpump Rules Season 8.