Woman In Scotland Blames Brexit Stress For Drunk Driving Crash

A woman from Sweden, living in Moray, Scotland blamed the stress from Brexit for a car crash after driving four times over the alcohol limit and flipping her car.

The Daily Mail reports that Johanna Jeppson, 50, used Brexit stress as a defense in court to explain why she drove her car drunk in Kintessack, Moray, Scotland after stressing about losing her benefits if the United Kingdom leaver the European Union in October, saying that Brexit would cause her “catastrophic debts.”

Jeppson told the judge that it was this stress which caused her to drink so much in the daytime on February 22. Her solicitor Grant Daglish told the court that the mounting stress finally got to his client.

‘This happened during a troubling time for her, as due to Brexit she was unable to apply for benefits which meant that she had to get a part-time job and was left in a difficult situation with catastrophic debt. She is not a U.K. citizen so cannot claim benefits and if she loses her license today, she could become homeless.”

He added that she is currently living in a remote part of Moray, and so a driving license is necessary. Her parents are trying to aid her, but they live in Sweden.

Jeppson wasn’t hurt in the crash, but flipped her car into a ditch on the side of a rural road in Kintessack. Deputy Alex Swain testified in court that Jeppson was slurring her words and said that she had been drinking “throughout the day” and then decided to visit a friend. “She had red staining on her lips, her speech was slurred, pupils dilated and she was rambling.”

The suspect refused to give a specimen, and was arrested and forced to give a breath test.

“A breath test at the station showed she had 107 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 milliliters of breath. The legal limit is 22mcg.”

Her lawyer said that Jeppson’s refusal to complete the test before her arrest was simply confusion about British laws and shock from the accident. To some degree, Jeppson’s excuses worked, as she was fined $300 by the judge, and had was disqualified from driving for five months.

The judge might have shown Jeppson some sympathy, but Brits on Twitter didn’t, wondering what other crimes one could commit and claim “Brexit stress.”

