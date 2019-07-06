Watch Egypt Vs. South Africa Live Stream: 2019 Africa Cup Of Nations Round of 16, Start Time, Preview

AFCON hosts and favorites Egypt face a team in South Africa's Bafana Bafana that barely snuck into the Round of 16 on the strength of a single group-stage goal.

South Africa can fairly be called the team luckiest to still be playing in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, sneaking through thanks to the newly expanded, 24-team format that includes a Round of 16. That means out of the six groupings, the third-place teams with the four best records now advance. And on that third-place table, South Africa finished in fourth place. In fact, in two of their three group stage matches, according to The South African, Bafana Bafana not only failed to score, they failed to put a single shot on goal. Now, that same team must open the AFCON knockout phase by taking on the tournament hosts and favorites, Egypt, in a match that will live stream from Cairo.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Egypt vs. South Africa Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. Eastern European Time on Saturday, July 6, at the 60,000-seat Cairo International Stadium, also known as Stad El Qahira El Dawly, in Cairo, Egypt. In South Africa, that start time will also be 9 p.m., South Africa Time.

In the United Kingdom, the game starts at 8 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States the live stream gets underway at 3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, or noon Pacific. In the Republic of Indonesia, the game gets underway at 2 a.m. Western Indonesian Time on Sunday, July 7, 4 a.m. Eastern.

South Africa Coach Stuart Baxter has already resorted to psychological gamesmanship, giving interviews in which he claims that for the Pharaohs to lose to his team would constitute a “national disaster” for Egyptians, according to the French news agency AFP. But for his own team, a loss would be merely “disappointing,” Baxter said.

Egypt hold the record for winning AFCON trophies with seven, including back-to-back titles in 2006 and 2008 — one of only two countries, along with Ghana, ever to win the tournament twice consecutively. South Africa have one trophy to their name, back in 1996. But while South Africa scored just the single goal, against Namibia, in their group stage, Egypt outscored their three opponents by a collective 5-0, per Soccerway.

South Africa Coach Stuart Baxter is trying to psych out the heavily favored Egypt. Lee Warren / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Egypt vs. South Africa AFCON eliminator, use the stream provided by BeIn Sports Connect USA or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports network’s streaming service requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

But fans with no access to the BeIn network can also view the Egypt-South Africa match online — for free. Here’s how. Fans should sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package, such as the Sling TV international sports package or Fubo TV. Both of those services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also comes with a seven-day free trial. During that week-long period, fans can watch the Pharaohs vs. Bafana Bafana match live stream for free.

In Egypt, BeIn Sports Connect will carry the match. In South Africa itself, as well as in many other African countries, the South Africa-based Super Sport network will broadcast and live stream the match.

Inside the United Kingdom, the live stream will carried by Euro Sport Player, as it will in Spain, as well.

In Canada, every 2019 AFCON match is streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. And in Indonesia, BeIn Sports Indonesia will carry the live stream of the AFCON showdown.

For an exhaustive list of networks around the world that may also offer a live stream of the AFCON Egypt vs. South Africa match, pay a visit to the Live Soccer TV site.