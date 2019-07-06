New Photos Of Royal Baby Archie Show His Full Face After Christening

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, recently christened their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, who came into the world on May 6. Recent pictures shared on Instagram of the blessed event showed the entirety of the royal baby’s face.

Although Queen Elizabeth II did not attend her great-grandson’s christening due to a prior engagement, several prominent members of the baby’s family attended, according to a People report. Those who witnessed his christening include Archie’s grandparents, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, his uncle and aunt, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and his late grandmother Princess Diana’s two sisters, Jane and Sarah, as well as Duchess Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.

The public post included a traditional family picture with Archie front and center on his mother’s lap. The baby wore “the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years.” Queen Victoria commissioned the original christening robe in 1841, and in 2004 Queen Elizabeth II commissioned a replica to preserve the original.

In the photo, Markle wore a beautiful white outfit and Prince Harry set next to his wife and son wearing a light colored day suit. One one side, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a pink dress accessorized with a red hat and red pumps and behind her stood the Duke of Cambridge in a dark suit. On the other side of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat Camilla Parker Bowles in white for the occasion and her husband Prince Charles stood behind her wearing a dark, double-breasted suit. Next to him stood Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland in a gorgeous peach outfit, and in between Prince William and Ragland were Prince Harry’s aunts Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale.

A second personal picture showed baby Archie’s face in a closeup black and white photo. In the image, Meghan Markle holds her baby while she looks at her husband Prince Harry who’s gazing adoringly at their baby. The little boy has sweet, full lips, rounded cheeks, and his eyes are closed during the lovely family moment. Atop his head, Archie sported a sparse head of wispy baby hair.

In the post’s caption, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex thanked members of the public for their kindness and support since the birth of their son. About 25 people attended the intimate event at the Queen’s private chapel in Windsor Castle, which is in keeping with previous royal family christenings. The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby, baptized the baby.