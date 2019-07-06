What Is Teresa Giudice Telling Husband Joe About Her Alleged Romance With Blake Schreck?

Teresa Giudice has been linked to Blake Schreck since earlier this year.

Teresa Giudice has reportedly assured her husband, Joe Giudice, that he has “nothing to worry about” when it comes to her rumored romance with the much younger Blake Schreck.

Following news claiming the Real Housewives of New Jersey star was recently spotted with the 26-year-old realtor in New York City, where they allegedly flirted with one another and acted like a couple, an insider has revealed what Teresa is telling Joe about the allegations to Hollywood Life.

“Teresa has spoken with Joe about the rumors she’s dating a much younger man and assured him he has absolutely nothing to worry about,” the insider shared.

According to the report, Teresa and Blake have known one another for quite a while and are really good friends. In fact, their relationship is far from romantic and when it comes to the mother of four’s thoughts on Blake, she reportedly looks at him as if he’s a family member, not a love interest.

The insider went on to say that while Teresa is loyal to all of her friends and cherishes the relationships she has with them, she would never cross any lines with Blake and continues to be dedicated to her husband Joe as he faces an impending deportation. As fans well know, Joe was taken into custody by ICE after being released from prison in March of this year and is now located at an immigration detention center in Pennsylvania, where he is expected to remain until a final decision is made in regard to whether or not he will be sent back to his native Italy.

Although Teresa and Blake have been romantically linked to one another for some time now, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star isn’t too bothered by the false reports in regard to the nature of their relationship and has actually been joking about the controversy. She’s also gotten some support from her attorney, James J. Leonard Jr., who has denied the reports on a number of occasions and insisted that their relationship is strictly business.

“They are working together with others on a business project. Anyone who says anything to the contrary is delusional and uninformed,” he told Hollywood Life.

Teresa and Joe have been married for 19 years and share four daughters.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10 is expected to return to Bravo TV later this year but a premiere date has not yet been set.