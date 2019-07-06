‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Rinna Sizzles In Skimpy Purple Bikini

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna became one of many celebrities to show off her physique in honor of national bikini day yesterday. The photo she shared wasn’t her first bikini shot of the week though. As The Inquisitr reported, the star shared her trademark patriotic bikini shot for the 4th of July earlier in the week as well.

In the picture she shared yesterday, Rinna is rocking a skimpy purple bikini made from a fabric that has a bit of a sheen to it. The top is a simple triangle string bikini style that covers everything necessary, and not much else. The small triangle cups allow her to show off plenty of cleavage, and will certainly minimize tan lines.

The bottoms are likewise classic string bikini bottoms, with a simple tie on the side keeping the suit all together. Rinna finished off the look with some mirrored sunglasses and a unique cowboy hat to protect her face from the sun. While the photo is cropped so that Rinna’s legs aren’t visible, her toned stomach is impressive enough on its own.

The photo received over 26,000 likes and 475 comments, proving that fans loved her in the barely-there bikini. Her confident caption proved that she definitely knows she’s got it going on.

Several celebrities commented on the sizzling post, including Kelly Ripa. Ripa had nothing but kind words for the reality television star.

“Sorry for the late response, was flying. All i can say is you are a national treasure on #nationalbikiniday”

Another fan wanted to know how Rinna managed to maintain her incredible physique, commenting “Need to know the secrets to this body! Food, exercise?”

One devoted fan even defended Rinna from some of the more negative comments, sharing her support for the star.

“This Woman is 56 & has the Body of a 20 yr old. I see a lot of Hateful comment’s & That’s so low. I think You @lisarinna are Gorgeous Darlinggg!”

Rinna is known for her larger than life personality, which her 2 million Instagram followers get a glimpse of on the regular. She posts all kinds of content, from shots that flaunt her physique to behind the scenes videos that showcase what her life is truly like.

And, while he doesn’t appear in her pictures all that often, she’s also clearly head over heels in love with her husband. Her Instagram bio contains her name, but follows that with “Aka Mrs. Harry Hamlin” and also includes the statement “I love my husband.”