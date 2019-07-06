Eva Longoria Flaunts Her Fantastic Physique In Skimpy Blue Bikini, Fans Say She Looks Decades Younger Than 44

Eva Longoria is showing that age is nothing but a number.

The 44-year-old actress showed off her incredible physique in a tiny blue bikini as she held her one-year old son, prompting some amazed reactions from her fans. The picture, which Eva shared on her Instagram page on Friday, was a viral hit with her more than 6.8 million followers. It garnered hundreds of thousands of likes and plenty of comments from fans who thought Longoria looked decades younger.

“You look like his older sister!!!” one person wrote.

“Looking incredible what a body,” another commented.

As the Daily Mail noted, the photo shows that Eva Longoria is spending plenty of time in the gym lately.

“Eva Longoria proved she also manages to keep herself in shape as she flaunted her incredible gym-honed physique in a bikini while cradling her beloved son Santiago on an exotic getaway on Friday,” the report noted. “The stunning actress and director, 44, looked incredible in the electric blue swimwear which showcased her washboard abs and toned limbs.”

It’s been a very busy year for the actress. While she became a new mom last year, Eva managed to continue her acting career and appeared in the romantic comedy Dog Days, which came out when her son was just two months old.

She did get something of a break from Hollywood. At the time of the movie’s premiere, Eva told Entertainment Tonight that she got to spend seven weeks away from the acting world, but it was not exactly relaxing. Eva said she was with her newborn “day and night” while she was on maternity leave.

Eva mentioned that it felt good to get a break from full-time mom duties.

“[Today was] the first time I’ve had hair and makeup in seven weeks and I was breastfeeding him this morning and I think he was like, ‘Who are you? Where’s my mom?'” Longoria joked at the movie premiere.

Eva Longoria has given her Instagram followers a look into her life as a new mom, frequently sharing pictures of her baby, Santiago. That includes their trip to Disneyland to celebrate his first birthday last month.

In another shot, Eva held Santiago and shared a big smile as she wrote a sweet message for his first birthday. Longoria said that it had been the best year of her life, saying it has been “magical” to get to wake up with him every morning and put him to bed each night.