‘Big Brother 21:’ Jack Matthews And Jackson Michie Spoken To By Production For Inappropriate Comments

It may not be evident to those who only watch broadcasts of Big Brother Season 21, but the diehard fans who watch the live feeds and keep up with the show on Twitter know that houseguests Jackson Michie and Jack Matthews are in very hot water. The two men have been caught on camera making racist remarks, causing fans of the show to beg for their removal from the program.

Live feeds Twitter account Big Brother Daily documented both Jack and Jackson admitting to other houseguests that they had been spoken to by production regarding some of the comments they’ve made in the house.

When talking to Tommy Bracco, Jack noted that he needed to be careful with what he said in the house because of what production said to him, but continued to say that it “wasn’t a big deal.” Twitter would beg to differ.

Jackson was also caught having a conversation with Kathryn Dunn, which didn’t have much context behind it, but proved he also had been spoken to by production.

“The internet is spinning it into a race thing,” Jackson said of an unknown conversation.

Kathryn then told Jackson that she “told him so.” The Nashville local then admitted that he wasn’t allowed to talk about it anymore and the two seemed to end their conversation. Later, Kathryn told Jackson that it would all blow over by the end of the season and that he didn’t need to worry about it.

Jack- I just need to be careful what I say. Tommy- Someone must have told them (production) that they were uncomfortable? Jack- They saw. It's not a big deal. It was production #BB21 — Big Brother Daily (@BB_Updates) July 1, 2019

“It’s fine. As long as you didn’t say anything that was like a literal slur, you’re fine,” Kathryn said.

There already has been a petition to remove Jack from the house after he has relentlessly targeted and criticized Kemi Feknule throughout the season. The Jason Momoa look-alike has called Kemi a “b***h,” “maggot,” and called her the cancer of the house. Jack also said he was going to “stomp a mudhole through her chest.” The line was first spoken last season by Sam Bledsoe, and Jack appeared to imitate Sam’s accent when he uttered the line a second time, but the comment is still not sitting well with live feeds viewers.

The petition to get rid of Jack is nearing 5,000 votes on Change.org, as signers hope CBS will take steps to remove him from the show.

Big Brother airs this Sunday at 8 p.m. EST. Episodes will follow Wednesday and Thursday at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.