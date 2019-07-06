Busy Philipps Rocks Red Bikini On The Beach: ‘Girl, You Are Slaying’

Actress Busy Philipps stunned her 1.8 million Instagram followers with a sizzling shot of herself in a red bikini yesterday.

Busy opted for a simple suit, wearing a pair of high-waisted red bikini bottoms that covered her belly button and a red bandeau top. Her toned stomach and shoulders were visible, and her pastel pink hair blew in the wind. The California cutie was on a sandy beach, and looked gorgeous in the photo.

However, it wasn’t the bikini that Busy herself was interested in — it was her choice of accessories. In addition to laying a few necklaces and putting on a pair of sunglasses, Busy opted to put a pink scrunchie on her wrist. The choice was likely so she’d have the option to pull her hair into a messy bun later if she wanted to wade into the water — or, if things simply got a little too hot.

The scrunchie was the focus of her caption, and many of her followers loved the accessory. In response to her caption that the retro accessory was back in style, actress Jaime King commented “gurl, did they ever leave?”

Busy didn’t specify what occasion the photo was taken for, but given the bright red hue of her suit, perhaps it was for some kind of 4th of July outing.

The photo racked up over 69,000 likes within a day, and her followers absolutely love the look. One fan commented “girl, you are slaying that suit” while another said “you’re a firecracker!”

Countless fans were all about her announcement in the caption, declaring their own love of the retro accessory. Many praised Busy’s fashion choices, complimenting her on the swimsuit she picked for her beach day.

Busy isn’t normally the type to share bikini photos. She takes her fair share of selfies, but usually they’re showcasing a cute outfit, or her children.

However, on June 22 she made another exception and shared a sizzling shot in honor of her 40th birthday.

In the photo, she’s serving up some major attitude as she rocks a barely-there yellow bikini that flaunts all her curves. While she has a cover-up on top of the suit, a lot of her tanned skin is still on display. Between the incredible physique and the fun, colorful hair, it can be tough to believe that Busy is now officially 40.

On Instagram, she’s constantly playful, sharing hilarious insights with her fans and glimpses behind the scenes at what her life is truly like.