Khloe Kardashian’s Busty ‘Revenge Body’ Video Probed: ‘Surgically Done’ Dominates Comments

Khloe Kardashian’s super-fit body appears to be causing a stir. Earlier today, the 35-year-old took to Instagram for a promotional post – Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian is gearing up for a new season. The fitness-centric series centers around out-of-shape individuals seeking revenge on damaging situations in their past by embarking on weight loss and training programs.

Khloe’s video showed sneak previews of the upcoming show. The motivational footage included participants sweating it out amid inspirational commentary from the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star. Khloe herself featured in the video. The star had been filmed in sweat-dripping workout moments alongside more glamorous looks – a sexy black pantsuit and denim two-piece showed Khloe’s fierce body and her signature cleavage. Also included in the promo was cosmetic surgeon and Botched star Dr. Terry Dubrow.

Fans have been taking to the video’s comments section. While many expressed excitement for the upcoming E! show, one of the most-liked comment probed Khloe.

“I love Chloe [sic] but how can you have a show about Fitness when you surgically had all yours done” racked up over 160 likes in just one hour.

The user’s words launched over 20 replies. While many of Khloe’s fans appeared to slam suggestions that the blonde has gone under the knife, not all disagreed.

“I was wondering the same thing,” one fan responded.

Khloe’s appearance has been a hot topic of late. There’s no denying that this fitness icon has shed the pounds over the years. The ripped muscles and chiseled abs now seen on this mother of one come alongside regular reminders of just how hard she works out. Khloe does, indeed, seem to be a total gym rat.

That said, Khloe’s apparently-changing facial appearance has made major headlines this year. Most noticed by fans has been a somewhat-narrowed and, for many fans, bizarre-looking nose. Khloe’s nose was enough for Hollywood Life to get an expert opinion. Plastic surgeon Dr. Anthony Youn spoke to the media outlet with his take.

Loading...

“It looks like she’s had a nose job which shortened her nose and thinned it a bit. This is usually performed by removing cartilage from the end, causing it to also tilt up a bit. Her nose looked great before, so I question whether this was something that she really needed to have!”

Khloe’s post was only two hours old before finding its comments section dominated by the accusation.

“That was the first thing I said when I saw this!!” one user wrote in agreement with the initial probe.

Fans wishing to see more of Khloe should follow her Instagram.