Ashley Tisdale Shows Some Skin In Independence Day Post

Ashley Tisdale was glowing in the 4th of July themed snapshot she shared with her 11.3 million followers just yesterday.

The sizzling snapshot featured the blonde actress rocking a tiny, snug white tank top with short tattered light blue jean shorts. Ashley paired the revealing outfit with a pair of cowboy boots, salmon pink heart-shaped sunglasses, a necklace, and a dark belt that secured her shorts to her tiny waist.

Tisdale stood with her legs spread apart and her arms thrown behind her head. Her mouth was gaping open as she stood behind several golf carts including one decorated in celebration of Independence Day.

In just 24 hours since she posted the snapshot, her followers showered it with over 120,000 likes and several hundred comments.

While most kept things simple by complementing her breathtaking looks and wishing her a happy 4th of July, a few gushed about how much she looked like Taylor Swift in this particular photo.

Most of Tisdale’s fans were relieved to see the actress having such a good time, as last month was especially difficult for Ashley.

According to People Magazine, the 33-year-old actress took to social media to announce the tragic news that her teacup Maltipoo named Maui had passed away a few weeks ago.

Tisdale opted to say goodbye to her beloved Maui by hosting a funeral. She buried Maui, whom she had frequently referred to as her soulmate, in a pink casket that was decorated with tons of snapshots of her beloved canine.

According to Page Six, Tisdale was the proud owner of Maui for ten years.

Fans grew concerned for Ashley when she took to Instagram a week ago to tell her followers she was trying to get up and move forward even though she felt like she was “dying inside” after losing her beloved canine.

To cope with the lost of her beloved fur baby, Tisdale and her husband Christopher French also shared a snapshot of their new tattoos roughly a week ago as they memorialized their pup.

According to the caption of the photo, Tisdale and her husband made the decision to get the tattoos so Maui would “always” be with them. In a week’s time, the emotional snapshot was flooded with over 200,000 likes and nearly 1,000 comments.

The comments featured a mixture of those sending condolences to Tisdale for her loss and those praising her for remembering her late dog in such a beautiful manner.

“Sending you so much love…Maui was as sweet as they come. love you guys,” one follower penned in the comments.