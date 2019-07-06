Ashley Graham Flaunts Voluptuous Thighs In High-Slit Animal Print Skirt

Ashley Graham has taken Instagram by storm with her latest post. On Saturday, the stunning Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model updated her Instagram page with a heart-stopping snapshot that raked in more than 44,000 likes within 47 minutes of having been posted.

Reporting from Miami, Florida, the bubbly plus-size model took to the popular social media platform to drop an eye-catching pic of herself and her good friend, Rachel Aschalew. According to the photo caption, the two ladies are currently enjoying a girls’ trip to Miami. As such, Ashley and Rachel decided to paint the town red by dining at the swanky Swan Restaurant, as revealed by the post’s geotag. Judging by additional content shared by Ashley to her Instagram Stories, the lovely ladies are not partying alone.

Joining them is hospitality entrepreneur David Grutman, who appears to be treating Ashley and her friend to a fabulous time, if her Instagram Stories are of any indication. A video posted there shows David preparing a delicious Cesar salad for Ashley, right after posing for a sweet photo with the ravishing model at the entrance of the upscale establishment.

The same spot was chosen for Ashley and Rachel’s snap as well. Photographed in the restaurant’s luxurious front garden, the ladies cozied up for a jaw-dropping shot that had one Instagram user exclaim, “Thick thighs save lives!”

The two gorgeous ladies put on a very seductive display in the fabulous pic. Sitting on a marble pedestal, one housing an opulent arrangement of leafy plants, Rachel put on a leggy display in the scorching pic. Wearing a low-cut, skintight black minidress and black strappy heels, she flaunted her chiseled gams in the revealing attire, while also showing some serious cleavage.

Kneeling down next to her was Ashley. The 31-year-old stunner sizzled in a high-slit, tiger-print skirt, which she paired with a tiny black crop top and a set of Perspex heels. Posing from the side, Ashley was all about the legs. The curvaceous model unabashedly showed off her glistening pins, which were oiled down to perfection, putting her voluptuous thighs front and center. Likewise, her buxom curves were also on display. At the same time, she teased her curvy backside in the sultry pose.

Another photo shared by David to his personal Instagram page gave a more detailed view of Ashley’s sexy outfit. For one thing, the pic unveiled that her barely-there, spaghetti-strap crop top also boasted a plunging neckline. In addition, the snapshot showed the model baring her midriff as she channeled her inner party girl and pointed to the sky.

The exuberant ladies appeared to be having a fantastic time on their outing. As they looked directly into the camera with joyful eyes, Ashley and Rachel flashed beaming smiles to the photographer, all the while flaunting their bountiful curves with confidence and disarming charm.

Loading...

Their provocative snap didn’t go unnoticed on Instagram. In the space of three hours, Ashley’s massive following rewarded the pic with nearly 100,000 likes and a little shy of 300 comments.

“You kill it every time,” wrote one fan, adding a fire emoji for emphasis.

“Looking nothing but amazing dem legs,” penned another, following their post with an assortment of flattering emoji.

“You both are stunning,” read a third message, trailed by a string of four heart-eyes emoji.

“H*ll yes!! You look amazing!!” quipped a fourth Instagram user, ending their comment with a rainbow emoji and a clapping-hands emoji.