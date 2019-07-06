‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood’s Domestic Battery Arrest Sparks Outrage: ‘I Hope CPS Pays You A Visit’

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood was arrested for domestic battery on Friday. The 29-year-old made The Daily Mail‘s headlines for reportedly assaulting her boyfriend Andrew Glennon during a “heated” altercation. The couple are parents to 1-year-old James.

Amber was taken into police custody following the incident. As E! News reports, the star is in jail and a hearing for her case has been set.

Given Amber’s recent troubles, it is understandable that her social media has not been updated. That hasn’t stopped fans from airing their thoughts. An Instagram post made by Amber three days ago is now overflowing with comments regarding her arrest. Amber’s post (seen below) didn’t come with a parenting-related theme. While the update centered around nails, the most popular comments are centering around this mother’s legal troubles.

“Another domestic violence charge, please get some help” was a popular comment.

“I hope MTV gives ya the boot and CPS pays you a visit,” another fan wrote.

As The Daily Mail reports, Child Protective Services were contacted. Likewise chronicled by the newspaper was Portwood’s history of violent behavior. This reality star was investigated by police back in 2010 following allegations of abuse towards her then-boyfriend and baby daddy Gary Shirley. 2012 saw Amber sentenced to five years behind bars for violating her probation.

Instagram users seemed to have taken to Amber’s post by the masses. While some straight-up slammed her, others voiced worry. A comment receiving over 200 likes did, however, also mention Glennon.

“And all you amber Angel’s defending her through the years…. she’s a danger to her family, children and herself. She abused Gary and now Andrew! Andrew could really hurt her…him not being arrested tells me he never retaliated. And most would. Andrew…..run far away and take that kid. She needs a lifetime of therapy”

Elsewhere, fans slammed Amber for her well-known feud with Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans. They appeared to be pointing out that Amber is a hypocrite for her history of criticizing Evans’ own violent past. Other Teen Mom OG cast members were also mentioned. One fan referenced the MTV show’s former cast member Farrah Abraham. They wrote that Farrah being “fired for doing porn” should result in the same outcome for Amber given recent events.

Amber met Andrew in 2017. The couple announced that they were expecting a baby not long after going public. May 2018 marked the arrival of their baby James.

Fans are likely hoping for some stability in this concerning and headline-making situation.