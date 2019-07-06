Ariana Grande Doppelganger, Jami Alix, Changes Clothes In Stylish Instagram Video

Less than 24 hours ago style guru Jami Alix put part of her summer wardrobe on display in a video featuring the fashion blogger trying on several different stylish ensembles.

The nearly two-minute video features the Ariana Grande doppelganger twisting, twirling, dancing, and fiddling with her long blonde and brunette locks as she showcases her petite frame and unique style choices from all angles.

The first 20 seconds of the video features the fashion blogger rocking a tiny yellow top with a v-neckline and spaghetti straps. Jami opted to pair the tiny top with equally small tattered light blue jean shorts. While Alix does change clothing several times as the fashion show progresses, her wrist remains adorned in tons of bracelets and bangles.

In addition to fun tops, dresses, skirts, shorts, and pants, the video also features Alix trying out several different pairs of shoes and small purses with her summer ensembles.

Roughly 40 seconds into the video, Jami swaps out her second canary yellow top for a sea foam green off-the-shoulder top. The top featured a band that tightly hugged Jami’s small midriff just under the bust, putting the blogger’s curvy bosom on display. Jami paired the adorable green top with a pair of light-colored blue jean pants as she continued to twirl and dance for the camera.

Roughly a minute into the video, Alix turned up the heat and showed a little skin by rocking what looked like a mint green robe. The deep v-neckline showed off just a hint of cleavage. The short length of the outfit also allowed the fashionista to put on a leggy display.

In less than a day’s time, Alix’s 118,000 followers watched the video nearly 20,000 times as they flooded it with over 100 comments. Many admitted they were loving every single style featured in the video.

Some of her followers opted to keep things simple by showing Alix with complements including “cute,” “beautiful,” and “gorgeous.”

As most have come to expect with Alix’s frequent Instagram posts, there were also a few individuals who couldn’t help but call attention to the fact that Jami looks nearly identical to singing sensation Ariana Grande.

“Omg you look like Ariana,” one individual gushed as they chased the comment with heart emojis.

Roughly 24 hours ago, Alix also posted two sizzling snapshots of herself wearing one of the outfits from the fashion video. Jami did change things up in the hair style department, rocking braided pigtails. Both photos have also accumulated several thousand views.