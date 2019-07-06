Rita Ora Arrives In Germany Wearing Ruffled Crop Top And Cowboy Hat

British pop star Rita Ora has been busy lately, promoting her latest single “Ritual” and performing on tour. Recently, she shared a series of three photos of herself with her 15 million Instagram followers as she landed in Frankfurt, Germany, for Wireless Festival.

In the caption, Ora told her fans that she’d be seeing them that evening when she performed on the main stage for the festival. While Ora is usually either rocking something super glam on stage or wearing some kind of street style look, she had on an unusual outfit for her arrival in Germany.

First of all, she opted to rock a cowboy hat with sunglasses. She continued the country chic vibe with her pants, wearing a pair of wide-legged, high-waisted trousers that look to be a patchwork of different fabrics. She added a floral, ruffled crop top to the look, which exposed her shoulders and a sliver of her toned abdomen.

She finished the look with a chunky knit, oversized sweater which, like her pants, appears to be made of different colors for a patchwork look. The overall vibe is much different than what Ora normally wears, and fans who aren’t attending Wireless Festival will have to stay tuned to her Instagram to see if she changes into something a little more glam for her performance on stage.

Ora shared the look in a series of three shots, making sure her fans were able to see her look from all angles and the luxurious jet she flew into the country on.

The photos received over 65,000 likes within two hours — fans couldn’t get enough of her country vibe. Many of her followers referenced the country feel of the outfit in the comments, and one jokingly commented “Old town road ft. Rita Ora remix,” while another riffed off the same song, saying “I got the planes in the back.”

Others simply commented on Ora’s beauty, saying “gorgeous” and “looking stunning as always.” Of course, plenty of her fans lamented that they didn’t have the chance to see her perform live.

On her tour, Ora has been good about sharing photos of herself behind the scenes. She’s shared a few of her revealing stage outfits in quick backstage selfies, and even posted a picture of herself getting all glam on a plane en route to her destination.

The cowgirl look is certainly a departure from the fishnet stockings and bodysuit she wore for a performance a few days ago.