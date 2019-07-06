‘Mental’ Khloe Kardashian Slammed: True ‘Deserves To Be More Than A Marketing Tool’

Khloe Kardashian is getting slammed. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star recently shared a video of her daughter True, and Khloe’s Instagram stories didn’t take long to make The Daily Mail‘s headlines. The adorable footage of this toddler dancing around her luxurious playroom may have pleased fans, but it’s causing her 35-year-old mother to face some backlash.

Viewers have been leaving their thoughts over in the newspaper’s comments section. While many fans pointed out how sweet this 1-year-old is, those leaving negative thoughts found their words upvoted – and big time.

“True is cute. Too bad about her deranged parents” was a comment receiving over 365 upvotes.

While the words appeared to pertain to both Khloe and her baby daddy Tristan Thompson, it seemed that probing over Khloe’s sanity was dominating the comments section.

“Cute kid! Shame her mother is mental” received over 230 upvotes.

A user appearing to be based in New Zealand expressed concern for the way in which True is portrayed, per their comment.

“Everything this little girl does goes up for public view, it’s all about the cameras! She is a cutie, but deserves to be more than a marketing tool.”

Khloe’s video of True did not appear to come with a marketing agenda. That said, the Good American founder has featured her baby girl in promotional material for her best-selling denim and athleisurewear line.

Last month, Khloe took to Instagram with a cute mother-and-daughter update. The photo (seen above) proved popular for showcasing Khloe and True in an affectionate moment, but the post came with a mention of Khloe’s brand.

Other viewers of The Daily Mail’s article commented with mixed angles. This famous baby was called “cute” by many fans, but remarks probing her mother were marked.

“Despite all her wealth, I can’t help but feel sorry for True having Khloe as a mother” was a popular comment.

As fans will know, Khloe has been through a lot. February appeared to tear Khloe’s world apart as she discovered the cheating scandal involving Tristan Thompson and model Jordyn Woods. Khloe has since split from the NBA player. The mother of one’s outbursts regarding the scandal were aired on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Khloe is not the only member of her family to involve her offspring in promotion. Kylie Jenner has featured her baby girl Stormi in promotions for her beauty line Kylie Skin. Earlier this year, Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West wore Carolina Lemke shades – Kim is in partnership with the eyewear line. The picture was shared to Kim’s Instagram.

Fans are likely wishing Khloe and True all the best. Those finding Khloe unstable or questionable have, apparently, been noticed.