Gabrielle Union Stuns In Tiny Green Bikini

Gabrielle Union became one of many celebrities who decided to celebrate national bikini day on Instagram by sharing a sizzling shot of herself in a swimsuit. The actress opted for an emerald green suit that looked absolutely amazing on her and was feeling herself so much that she ended up sharing four shots of the suit from different angles.

Rather than the typical triangle-style bikini top, Union went for a more athletic style that’s styled like a bandeau top with straps. The cut doesn’t expose much of her cleavage, but there is plenty of her toned stomach on display.

The bottoms have an interesting ring detail near each hip and sit high on her sides, exposing plenty of her curvy hips. She finished the look with some chunky, colorful necklaces.

In the first three shots of the four-picture series she shared, Gabrielle is splashing through the luxurious pool in her backyard. In the fourth shot, she decided to treat her followers to a different view by turning around and gazing into the distance.

The fourth picture showcases her ample assets, and also shows off the intricate braided hairstyle she’s rocking. Her skin is glistening with drops of water — the light is ethereal, and she looks absolutely breathtaking.

Her followers loved the series of shots celebrating the swimwear-related holiday. The pictures racked up over 277,000 likes within seven hours.

Her fans raved about how incredible she looked, with one commenting “your skin, hair, neckpieces, bikini EVERYTHING.”

Actress Uzo Aduba, who most will know from the Netflix smash hit Orange Is The New Black, remarked “Girl. Stop It.” Aduba wasn’t the only celebrity who was stunned by Union’s photo. Tracee Ellis Ross commented “GODDESS,” while DeWanda Wise responded to her caption with “if it’s not, IT IS NOW.”

The actress was apparently feeling so good about how she looked in the suit that she decided to share another series of photos, this time with a more playful twist.

Loading...

In the set of three she shared just moments after her first batch of swimwear photos, Union is wearing the same suit but laughing in the first image. In the second two, she’s lounging on an inflatable tube in her pool, having an absolute blast.

Her hilarious caption references the iconic teen movie Bring It On, in which Union played the head cheerleader on a cheer team, The Clovers. The Clovers, as their name suggests, wore green as their signature color.

One of her followers referenced the movie in the initial post, commenting “Bring it on came out almost 19 years ago… How are you not aging?”