Joy-Anna Duggar Posts Heartbreaking Photos As She Holds Stillborn Baby Girl With Husband Austin Forsyth

The 'Counting On' star paid tribute to the baby girl she named Annabell.

Joy-Anna Duggar said goodbye to her child in a unique – and extremely heartbreaking – way. The Counting On star announced earlier this week that she suffered a miscarriage after 20 weeks of pregnancy with her second child, as previously shared by The Inquisitr. Now, Joy-Anna is paying tribute to her baby girl with a special photoshoot in her honor.

The Duggar daughter shared the sad news of her miscarriage with fans on Instagram on Wednesday night, as she revealed that she and her husband, Austin Forsyth, went in for a 20-week ultrasound for what was supposed to be a happy gender reveal, but were instead given the bad news that there was no heartbeat.

In a heartbreaking new social media post, Joy-Anna Duggar revealed how she and Austin Forsyth said goodbye to their baby girl, who they have named Annabell Elise. In a series of photos, the TLC couple is pictured holding their stillborn baby in a hospital room. Duggar expressed gratitude for having her baby for this “short time” but said the child will be “in our hearts forever!”

Joy-Anna Duggar thanked her supporters as well as pal Carlin Bates, who is also pictured with her in one of the photos. Joy-Anna noted that the Bringing Up Bates star came into town to help her with her hair and makeup for the photoshoot with baby Annabell.

Other photos show Joy-Anna’s sister, Jill Duggar Dillard, and their mom, Michelle Duggar, as they all look over the baby’s tiny body. In another photo, Joy-Anna shows her stillborn baby’s tiny footprints, which are not even the size of a quarter.

Joy-Anna Duggar’s gut-wrenching post received many comments from family members and fans.

“Such a precious little life! Annabell is so missed,” wrote Anna Duggar, the wife of Joy-Anna’s controversial brother, Josh.

In addition, Joy’s sister-in-law Lauren Duggar, the wife of brother Josiah, penned her own message.

“She is such a gift! Forever loved!”

Family friend Carlin Bates praised Joy-Anna Duggar’s bravery.

“You’re in my thoughts night and day. I love you so much and I’m so honored to call you my friend. You’re my hero!”

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are already parents to 1-year-old Gideon, but they had been excited to expand their family after announcing Joy’s pregnancy in May. The loss of baby Annabell comes less than one month after Mary Duggar, Joy-Anna’s grandmother, died suddenly. The Duggar family matriarch tragically drowned in a swimming pool on June 9. She was 78-years-old.