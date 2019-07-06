Instagram Model Cindy Prado Excites Fans By Flaunting Incredible Bikini Body In New Pics

Instagram sensation Cindy Prado is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful and sexy models on the photo-sharing website. Whenever she posts a picture on her Instagram account, she never fails to impress her legions of admirers.

The recent share was no exception, as the model stunned her fans with four beautiful snaps where she was featured wearing a stylish, sky-blue bikini that allowed her to flaunt her well-toned legs, enviable abs, and a glimpse of her cleavage.

The model opted for minimal makeup, let her hair down and accessorized with a delicate pendant, a pair of small earrings, and a stylish watch from Knock Out Watches (KO Watches), which apparently sponsored the photo shoot.

The pictures were captured at the Conrad Bora Bora Nui resort — a luxurious resort located on the private island of Motu To’opua. The 27-year-old model struck different poses while sitting next to a pool against the breathtaking backdrop of the ocean, which added to the beauty of the picture.

Within less than a day of going live, and as of the writing of this piece, the pictures amassed over 9,000 likes. Not only her fans were paying attention; the pic was also liked by some of her fellow models and celebs, including Joy Corrigan, Natalie Roser, Tiffany Keller, Rachel Vallori, and Ariadna Gutierrez, among others.

Cindy also treated her fans to another risqué snap where she posed with fellow model, Jordan Yorn. Both the ladies wore skimpy bikinis and turned their backs towards the camera to strike a pose. In the process, the hotties put their enviable booties on full display — a move that set pulses racing. The post racked up close to 10,000 likes within a few hours of going live, which shows that fans always eagerly wait for the hottie to post her racy snaps.

Apart from the bikini pics, Cindy also shared another picture where she could be seen wearing a stylish bandeau-style top which she paired with matching check pants. The hottie accessorized with multiple gold pendants, gold earrings and a delicate bracelet to keep it chic. She let her hair down and looked straight into the camera to strike a pose.

The picture garnered more than 21,000 likes and over 350 comments, where fans showered the hot model with various complimentary comments and phrases.

Loading...

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, Cindy knows a thing or two about the fashion industry, as she started modeling at the age of 15.

The model, who is of Cuban and Spanish descent, has worked for various renowned publications, including Maxim and FHM.