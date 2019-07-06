Gabrielle Union Celebrates International Bikini Day In Racy New Instagram Photos

Gabrielle Union sure loves a good opportunity to go for a dip, and there is no better one than International Bikini Day.

The actress celebrated the fun occasion by flaunting her insanely fit body in some skimpy swimwear while relaxing in her very own pool. She posted a series of sexy new snaps on her Instagram page from a recent photo shoot by the pool, and her fans are absolutely loving them. The 46-year-old showed off her age-defying physique by striking some sultry poses in a tiny emerald green bikini, which suited her curves perfectly.

She posed candidly coming out of the pool in the racy two-piece, which she paired with a colorful neck piece, adding yet another splash of color by rocking dark red nail polish. Looking away from the camera, Gabrielle showcased her flat tummy and muscular arms while wearing very little makeup, allowing her gorgeous facial features to fully shine.

In the last picture of the first batch, she turned her back to the camera, flaunting her pert derriere while adjusting her high-waisted, tiny bikini bottoms. The America’s Got Talent judge wore her hair in four super-long braids, and she absorbed the magnificent view from her pool. She made sure to let her over 13 million followers know that she is lucky enough to live in such a gorgeous place by geotagging the location “My Backyard.”

Later on, she shared a few more racy photos, as she clearly couldn’t just pick a handful from her stunning shoot. In the first snap, she flaunted her booty while laughing her head off and appearing to have the best time. She then jumped on a pink buoy and goofed around for a bit, resulting in some super fun (yet still strikingly beautiful) photos. Gabrielle jokingly captioned the post, “When the check clears,” followed by lots of smiley emoji.

Loading...

The Hollywood star’s new pictures racked up thousands of likes in as little as six hours of them being shared, with the first post garnering nearly 240,000 likes and over 2,100 comments, while the second batch won her almost 99,000 likes and around 500 comments at the time of writing.

Many famous and non-famous fans alike rushed to the comment section to shower her with praise, with several people agreeing on the fact that Gabrielle looks extremely young for her age.

“Bring it on [the movie] came out almost 19 years ago…How are you not aging??” one person wondered, echoing everyone else’s thoughts when looking at these new shots.