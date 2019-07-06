Watch Nigeria Vs. Cameroon Live Stream: Africa Cup Of Nations 2019 Round Of 16 Knockout Match, Start Time

Defending champions Cameroon enter the Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 against a Nigeria team with something to prove after an embarrassing loss to Madagascar.

Defending Africa Cup of Nations champions Cameroon enter the first-ever AFCON Round of 16 facing the same team that they faced to open the knockout stage in 2004 — the last time the Indomitable Lions were defending champions, according to The South African. That team, the Nigeria Super Eagles, eliminated Cameroon in 2004. But this time, Nigeria has looked somewhat shaky in the tournament, suffering an embarrassing loss to Madagascar in their final group stage game that cost them their place at the top of their group, causing them to draw the formidable Cameroon as their Round of 16 opponents, in a match that will live stream from Egypt’s second-largest city.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Nigeria vs. Cameroon Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 match on Saturday, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. Eastern European Time on Saturday, July 6, at the 20,000-seat Alexandria Stadium in Alexandria, Egypt.

In Nigeria as well as Cameroon, that start time will come at 5 p.m. West Africa Time. In the United Kingdom, the game starts at 5 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States, the live stream gets underway at noon Eastern Daylight Time, or 9 a.m. Pacific. In the Republic of Indonesia, the game gets underway at 11 p.m. Western Indonesian Time on Saturday, 1 a.m. on Sunday, July 7, Eastern.

The two countries have faced off six times already in AFCON competition — including three times on the championship final. Cameroon won all three of those games, to account for three of their five Cup of Nations titles. Nigeria has won the pan-African championship three times, most recently in 2013.

The Nigeria side features a group of names that will be familiar to fans of England’s Premier League, including Captain John Obi Mikel, a former star at Chelsea, and current Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi, according to The Sun newspaper. Former Watford FC striker Odion Ighalo also features for the Super Eagles.

They will be faced with a Cameroon defense that has yet to conceded in the 2019 AFCON, per BeIn Sports. But the Indomitable Lions scored only twice themselves — the same total at Nigeria.

Nigeria Coach Gernot Rohr (l) says he fears his team repeating the mistakes it made against Madagascar. Gabriel Rossi / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Nigeria vs. Cameroon Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 eliminator, visit BeIn Sports Connect USA, or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports network’s streaming service, however, will require cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

AFCON fans without BeIn network subscriptions will also be able to watch the Nigeria vs. Cameroon match stream live for free without cable or BeIn credentials. They should sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package, such as the Sling TV international sports package, or Fubo TV.

Both of those services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also comes with a seven-day free trial, and during that week-long period, fans can watch the Super Eagles vs. Indomitable Lions match live stream for free.

In Egypt BeIn Sports Connect will also carry the match. In both Nigeria and Cameroon, as well as in many other African countries, the South Africa-based Super Sport network carries the game.

Inside the United Kingdom, the live stream is set to be offered by Euro Sport Player, which also carries the match in Spain.

In Canada, every 2019 AFCON Round of 16 match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. And in Indonesia, BeIn Sports Indonesia will live stream the 2019 AFCON showdown from Alexandria.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the world that may also offer a live stream of the AFCON Nigeria-Cameroon match, check out the listings at Live Soccer TV.