Melanie Griffith, 61, Wows In A Plunging Bikini

Melanie showing off her insane bikini body at 61.

Just days after wowing fans on Instagram by posing in a skimpy black bikini, Melanie Griffith is proving just how strong her swimsuit game is while soaking up the sun on a yacht. On July 5, the Daily Mail shared stunning new photos of the 61-year-old actress flaunting her seriously impressive toned body while rocking another two-piece.

The paparazzi shots showed the gorgeous mom of three sporting a red and orange striped bikini as she soaked up some rays in the Mediterranean while floating along the water on her boat with a few friends.

Melanie had some serious skin on display in her plunging two-piece as she let her long blonde hair flow down and got her tan on. The star put all her hard work in the gym on full display, giving a glimpse at her toned physique, including her lean and long legs.

The Working Girls actress, who will celebrate her 62nd birthday in August, cooled off with a dip in the water. Paparazzi caught her showing off her impressive diving skills as she made her way into the ocean from the stern of the boat before climbing aboard.

These candid photos came shortly after Griffith took matters into her own hands and shared her own bikini photo online.

Melanie Griffith shows off toned bod on a yacht in the Mediterranean https://t.co/zmw8Z3QFqP via @DailyMailCeleb — La Casa Dei Sogni (@LaCasaDeiSogni6) July 6, 2019

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, the actress celebrated the Fourth of July by wowing fans with a snap that showed her laying on her side while rocking a skimpy black bikini.

The snap whipped Griffith’s followers into a frenzy, as many left comments admitting that they couldn’t believe the star – who’s a mom to Fifty Shades of Grey actress Dakota Johnson – was in her 60s.

She shared the snap shortly after using the social media platform to reveal how she got the incredible body she’s been showing off in her swimwear, posting a video of her getting into a pretty intense workout.

Speaking to In Style last August, Melanie revealed that she’s actually the happiest she’s ever been right now.

She also added that she has no plans to marry again — she’s been married three times.

“I really don’t think it’s relevant for anyone anymore. But especially if you’re 60 and you have four kids and you’re living the life you’ve always wanted. Then why get married?” Griffith said when asked about the possibility of walking down the aisle once again.

“It’s, like, I would love to fall in love and have a romance, a relationship, but I haven’t. I keep looking. I’ve had a couple of lovers but not a relationship,” Melanie continued, adding of her close relationship with her exes, “all of my husbands, my three husbands — I love them all so much, and we’re all very close.”