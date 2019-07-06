Elizabeth Hurley Heats Up Instagram In Tiny Yellow Bikini, Fans Want To Know If She’s On Tinder

Elizabeth Hurley celebrated National Bikini Day by doing what she does best – flaunting her show-stopping figure in a sizzling two-piece and setting Instagram on fire in the process.

As a successful bikini designer, the English beauty pays great importance to the wildly popular national day, one enthusiastically celebrated on July 5.

“Since July 5, 1946, women have been hitting the beaches and poolsides in bikinis,” notes National Day Calendar.

“National Bikini Day marks the anniversary of the invention of the revealing two-piece bathing suit.”

Not one to break with tradition, Elizabeth marked the special occasion with a very evocative social media post. On Saturday, the gorgeous 54-year-old actress – who famously runs an eponymous beachwear label – treated her Instagram following to a torrid bikini snap that had fans gasping in awe.

For the festive photoshoot, The Royals star slipped into a tiny yellow two-piece, one from her own collection. Captured well after sundown, the head-spinning photo offered a copious view of Elizabeth’s toned beach body, sending temperatures soaring all over Instagram.

Snapped against the backdrop of thick, multicolored foliage, – which glistened in the night in vivid shades of yellow, green, and amber – Elizabeth sultrily stretched her body in a tantalizing display. The décor’s palette complimented the color of her teeny beach apparel, which, in turn, beautifully flattered her spectacular physique.

Needless to say, Elizabeth smoldered in the yellow two-piece. Boasting a plunging neckline and eye-catching metal details – ones aptly placed both in the front of the scanty top and on the sides of the low-waisted bottom – the teeny bikini lured the eye toward her shapely bust and sculpted hips.

The bold design made for a sexy and stylish swimsuit that truly played up Elizabeth’s natural attributes. The low-cut top framed her décolletage in a seductive way. At the same time, the skimpy bikini bottom accentuated her taut waistline, while also drawing attention to her chiseled thighs.

The outfit was certainly a change of style compared to last year’s festive snap. As many of her fans might remember, Elizabeth celebrated National Bikini Day 2018 in a neon-blue string two-piece, showcasing her deep cleavage and hourglass curves in the eye-catching beach item.

Captioned with the hashtag “NationalBikiniDay,” today’s torrid snap stirred a lot of reaction on Instagram, prompting one particularly bewildered fan to inquire, “Are you on Tinder?”

Loading...

“No one wears a bikini like liz [sic]… wow,” declared a second person.

The message was paired with a yellow heart emoji, most likely chosen to mirror the color of Elizabeth’s eye-popping bikini.

While many of Elizabeth’s Instagram followers chose to express their admiration for her age-defying look with a colorful assortment of emoji, some summoned up the courage to verbalize their feelings upon viewing the photo.

“How are you over 50?” a third Instagram user gushed over Elizabeth’s ageless beauty.

“Stellar…,” wrote a fourth, in a short and timid message of appreciation.

“Great photo, looking fabulous #elizabethhurley1,” read a fifth message, followed by a face-with-smiling-eyes emoji.