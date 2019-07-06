Janet Jackson Meets Lil Nas X And Congratulates His Success

Janet Jackson was at Wireless Festival in London last night where Cardi B headlined. The “Miss You Much” chart-topper shared a photo to her Instagram where she posed for a photo with rising star Lil Nas X who made a guest appearance during Cardi’s set.

“Can’t nobody tell us nothin’…” Jackson began her caption, referencing Lil Nas X’s chart-topping hit, “Old Town Road.”

“Congrats on all your success. So good meeting u @lilnasx,” the humble legend wrote, after being glad to have met him.

Jackson who looks super happy wore a black beanie hat with a grey playsuit while Lil Nas X wore a bright blue T-shirt with green pants.

Lil Nas X uploaded the same image to his Instagram account and put the emoji with stars in their eyes as his caption, insisting he was starstruck. The photo racked up over 300,000 likes within 10 hours, proving to be popular and has made an impact on his followers who expressed their thoughts in the comments section.

“Lil Nas X is already meeting legends. Next stop Beyonce,” one user wrote.

“You met the legend Janet,” another shared.

“YOU JUST APPROVED BY A F****** JACKSON! And it’s JANET JACKSON!” a third follower wrote passionately in capital letters.

“53 year old Janet Jackson is looking like she is in her 20s,” a fourth stated.

Recently, Janet Jackson has been no stranger to European festivals as she performed at the iconic Glastonbury Festival last weekend. The set was filled with nostalgic hit singles as well as rare album cuts, which The Inquisitr reported.

The following day, she performed a show at the Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland where Shania Twain went to watch her and expressed her love for her, per The Inquisitr. That same night, Jackson rewarded her loyal fans with a free meet-and-greet backstage in her dressing room, which The Inquisitr noted.

Later this month, Janet will start the second leg of her “Metamorphosis” Las Vegas residency at the Park Theater.

On June 21, Lil Nas X released his debut EP, 7 via Columbia Records which consists of eight tracks. The extended play was an instant success peaking at No. 1 in Canada, No. 2 in the U.S., No. 5 in Australia, and 6 in New Zealand. The lead single, “Old Town Road” has been a global No. 1 success topping the charts in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the U.K. The project includes collaborations with Billy Ray Cyrus and Cardi B.

On Instagram, Lil Nas X has over 3.2 million followers, while Janet Jackson has over 3.6 million followers.