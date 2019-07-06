‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Daniel Goddard Reveals Life-Changing News

The Young and the Restless star Daniel Goddard, who portrays Cane Ashby in Genoa City, had even more to celebrate this July 4.

The actor took to Twitter to let his fans know some important news.

“Last week I applied for my US citizenship… so this July 4th means more to me than you could imagination [sic]. #ProudImmigrant #GodBlessAmerica #LandOfTheFree #HomeOfTheBrave,” he wrote.

The Sydney, Australia-born actor has starred on Y&R since 2007. He and his wife, Rachael Marcus, share two sons. Goddard is active on both his Instagram and Twitter accounts, and one of his sons attended the Daytime Emmy Awards with him this past May.

Goddard’s followers responded to his exciting citizenship announcement. Several shared their congratulations and welcomed him as a soon-to-be new U.S. citizen, while others shared their own Fourth of July stories.

“It’s our 37th Wedding Anniversary today. So we celebrate double time. Congrats on your US citizenship. I love your Australian accent. Don’t ever lose it. lol Happy 4th of July. My hubby jokes he lost his Independence that day. haha,” one fan wrote.

Still, others shared their happiness of becoming U.S. citizens themselves recently.

“I became American citizen last year it feels good to be an American #LandOfTheFree #HomeOfTheBrave Happy #4thofjuly everyone!” another fan wrote.

Loading...

On Y&R, Cane started out as an Australian bartender searching for his family, and he has been in Genoa City for more than a decade. While he was initially Phillip Chancellor III, Cane ultimately ended up being a person that Phillip paid to pretend to be him, and he’s the son of Colin (Tristan Rogers) and Genevieve Atkinson (Genie Francis), which makes Jill (Jess Walton) his stepmom. Until the real details about Cane came out, Jill thought she was his mother.

Recently, Cane’s marriage to Lily (Christel Khalil) fell apart after he kissed Victoria (Amelia Heinle) while Lily served a year in prison for distracted driving, which led to the death of her brother Devon’s (Bryton James) wife, Hilary (Mishael Morgan). Throughout the harrowing breakup, Cane leaned on Traci (Beth Maitland). While Traci fantasized about Cane, he only recently expressed his desire for her as well. They’ve shared some kisses and made plans to get together in New York City soon.

While reactions to Cane’s relationship with Traci are mixed, Maitland said she feels the unexpected romance represents possibility and hope, according to The Inquisitr.

Congratulations to Goodard for taking the step to apply for U.S. citizenship. It seems like this move could also mean good things for Cane’s future in Genoa City.