Kourtney Kardashian Confuses Fans As Her Feet Go Missing In Sexy Red Leather Outfit

Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram account on Friday to share a sexy new photo of herself rocking a skimpy red leather crop top and a pair of matching high-waisted leather pants.

In the photo, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen sitting on a pool table as she places her hand on one of the balls and looks away from the camera.

Kourtney flashes her ample cleavage, flat tummy, and toned abs in the snapshot and captioned the picture with the title of a movie called The Color of Money, a movie about pool which stars a young Tom Cruise.

Fans immediately got confused by Kourtney’s caption, telling her that money was green, not red like she was wearing in the photo. However, the fans that did understand the movie reference were also confused by Kardashian’s disappearing feet in the snap.

In the picture, Kourtney’s legs hang off of the pool table as she poses for the camera. Her feet are completely missing in the photo. Since the legs of Kardashian’s pants are long and wide, it seems safe to say her feet are hidden by the extra material.

However, fans are always quick to believe that the celebrities are photoshopping their social media photos, and usually call them out for it.

“Do the pants fit?” one Instagram user asked the reality star. “Where your feet go?” another asked.

“Kourt, where are your feet?” a third fan commented on the racy photo.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian has been posting a ton of sexy photos to social media, and it seems that she’s crediting her flawless figure to the keto diet.

The mother-of-three recently opened up about the diet in a blog post on her lifestyle website, Poosh, revealing that it makes her look and feel better than ever.

“My body never looked better than when I did the keto diet two and half years ago, when I did it for two months. In my experience, I’ve found the best method to train my body to curb sugar cravings, burn fat, and kick-start weight loss is by sticking to a keto diet,” Kourtney wrote.

“‘Keto’ is short for ‘ketosis,’ a metabolic state that happens when your body switches from burning carbs to burning fat. I’ve been treating myself lately and really want to get back on track, so I’ve committed myself to keto for the next month,” she added.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s sexy photos by following her on Instagram.