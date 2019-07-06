Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Summer Makes A Shocking Plan

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Summer makes a shocking plan. For months now, she’s been hung up on Kyle Abbott, and even though he’s moved on with Lola and is planning a wedding, Summer still couldn’t get over their broken marriage.

Summer (Hunter King) expected to have an entire year to woo Kyle (Michael Mealor) and convince him that he loved her and not Lola (Sasha Calle). One year of marriage in return for part of her liver was the bargain that Kyle and Summer made — he’s even the one who suggested marriage. After their quickie wedding, Summer went under the knife with every expectation that Kyle would uphold his part of their bargain.

Although they consummated their marriage more than once, Kyle started sneaking around with Lola within weeks of his wedding to Summer. Ultimately, Kyle told Summer he wanted out, and even though Summer and Kyle’s marriage isn’t dissolved yet, he’s already engaged to Lola and Lola’s mom Celeste (Eva LaRue) is in Genoa City helping the happy couple make wedding plans.

One person who has not been so happy is Summer. She’s turned to drinking to help numb the pain, especially when Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) went missing without a word, according to a report from The Inquisitr. Summer also found a pleasant diversion with her new co-worker, Theo (Tyler Johnson), but her constant obsession over Kyle eventually wore on Theo, despite their no-strings-attached arrangement.

When Theo returned to Genoa City after his quick trip to Austin, Summer showed up at Society when she saw social media pictures he posted there. She saw him toasting Ana (Loren Lott) and instantly wondered what was happening between those two.

Now, SheKnows Soaps revealed that Summer goes to Theo and appears to follow some advice that her dad, Nick (Joshua Morrow) gave her — she talks to him and tells him what she wants. Summer apologizes about complaining so much about Kyle and apologizes and promises to do better. Theo takes her up on the offer and says he wished she had been with him in Austin.

They make a new start with each other, and Summer goes up with Theo to his suite where they have a fun time together. While many hints say Summer will cause trouble with Kyle and Lola before they tie the knot, for now, it looks like Summer and Theo plan to give their relationship a real shot.