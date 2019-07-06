‘Days Of Our Lives’ Weekly Preview Spoilers: Stefan & Gabi Get Hot & Heavy

Days of Our Lives is continuing to heat up as the summer drags on. Next week’s episodes are sure to be full of passion as Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) and Stefan DiMera’s (Brandon Barash) relationship takes center stage.

According to the latest Days of Our Lives weekly preview, fans are about to see Gabi and Stefan get hot and heavy yet again. The pair have been doing so for weeks now. However, this week will be a bit different.

It looks like Stefan is finally going to figure out that he’s falling in love with Gabi, and he’s going to tell her proudly that he has feelings for her.

In the promo, Gabi is seen clearing off a desk so that she and Stefan can use it for their extra curricular activities. The pair begin to make out as they’re hit with cold water. They are startled to find Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes) standing over them.

“You two need some cooling off,” she tells the pair, who are half-naked in the office.

Later, Stefan and Gabi are seen standing outside of Doug’s Place as he drops a bombshell on her.

“I’ve developed feelings for you. I don’t care who knows,” he tells Gabi as she looks uncomfortable.

They take their relationship from office fling to the real thing. Watch #DAYS, weekdays on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/G6kLHRKzIw — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) July 5, 2019

As many Days of Our Lives fans will remember, Gabi and Stefan’s fling started when Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) enlisted Gabi to help him break up Stefan and Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin).

Brady convinced Gabi that if she could get Stefan to fall for her, she could marry him and gain his money and power, all the while getting revenge on him for previously framing her for murder.

In the latest #DAYS, Gabi and Stefan share a romantic night together.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/JqeO3bsTtu — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) June 29, 2019

Gabi went along with the plan, but when Brady told her to call it off, she decided she would stick with it. Stefan and Gabi then began hooking up all over the DiMera mansion. Things have escalated since then, and many viewers even believe that the pair will end up married and/or pregnant in the very near future.

Gabi hasn’t had a real love interest since Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn), and before his short lived relationship with Chloe, Stefan was in love with Abigail Devearux’s (Marci Miller) alter-ego.

Both Stefan and Gabi have been very unlucky in love in their lives, but all of that could change if Gabi decides to ditch her revenge plan and give Stefan a real shot at love.

Fans can see more Days of Our Lives drama weekday afternoons on NBC.