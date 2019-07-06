Britney Spears Mocked By Fans In Latest Instagram Post: ‘A Skinny Needle In The Air’

Britney Spears took to Instagram on Friday to share some new photos of herself doing an acrobatic jump in the air, and her fans were impressed by her flexibility.

However, some of Britney’s followers decided to mock her in the comments section. In the photos, Spears is seen sporting a pair of tiny shorts and a crop top as she leaps into the air and does the splits, mid-jump.

In the caption of the photos, the singer asked her fans to spot the differences in the two similar photos. However, many of her followers made jokes, calling Spears a “skinny needle,” using the same words that Britney used in a recent post about her weight.

“All I see is a flying needle,” one social media user joked.

“A needle on air,” a second follower wrote.

“Is that a needle in the air?” another one of Britney’s fans asked.

“A needle jumping. We are shook,” said another comedian in the comment section.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the comments come after Spears took to social media to call out the paparazzi for possibly altering the photos they take of her, claiming that she looks heavier than she is in their snapshots.

“No one ever really asks are the paparazzi pictures fake, and do the paparazzi people do stuff to the pictures, and is the news really real?” Britney asked fans in a recent Instagram video, adding that she is very interested in the “conspiracy theory.”

“Yesterday I went swimming and look like I’m 40 pounds bigger than I am today. This is how I am right now and I’m skinny as a needle. You tell me, what is real?” the singer added.

Britney Spears’ accusations about the paparazzi come at a time when fans are still questioning the singer’s mental health.

Earlier this year, Britney was treated at a mental health facility, and People Magazine reported that she was still struggling following her release.

Sources told the magazine back in May that the singer is dealing with “debilitating emotional issues” and that she’s still adjusting to medications. However, her mother, Lynne Spears, is said to be in L.A. with her daughter in order to help her through the difficult time, and she makes sure Britney gets any help she may need along the way.

Fans can see more of Britney Spears’ life by following the singer on her social media accounts, where she’s been actively posting for the past few months.