Dog The Bounty Hunter Reportedly Trying To Figure Out Life After Wife Beth Chapman’s Death

Duane “Dog The Bounty Hunter” Chapman is starting a brand new chapter in his life. The reality star is forced to move on without his beloved wife, Beth Chapman, who died from cancer last month.

According to Hollywood Life, Dog is said to be doing the best he can under the circumstances, but he’s still very much grieving the loss of Beth, who lost her battle with cancer on June 26.

Sources tell the outlet that Dog has been overjoyed to see all of the love that his family, friends, and fans had for Beth, as they continue to honor her life.

“Dog has been overwhelmed with actual joy and happiness with all the love and support he has been given from everyone over Beth’s passing. It’s clearly still very emotional and sad and he still doesn’t feel like its real but he really appreciates that there are people there for him as he ventures into a new way of life without her,” an insider revealed.

“It’s going to be an expected adjustment with no timetable of ever feeling normal because to be honest it never will be normal, but he knows so many people have his back who loved Beth and love him that he will get through it the best he can,” the source added.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, just hours after Beth Chapman’s death, Dog The Bounty Hunter held a press conference from his home in Hawaii, where he got emotional talking about his late wife.

Hawaii News Now reported that Dog revealed Beth knew her day would come, but that the family wasn’t prepared to lose her so quickly after she was rushed to the hospital and placed in a medically induced coma.

Dog went on to reveal that something has to be done about finding a cure for cancer, as most people who get the disease end up dying from it, comparing it to the polio outbreak of the past.

The reality star also got emotional when he revealed that he believed he would see his beloved wife again on the other side.

A memorial was held for Beth in Hawaii last week, and the family is also planning to hold a funeral for her in Colorado, which was her other home state as they continue to celebrate her legacy.

Fans can keep up with Beth Chapman’s family by following Duane “Dog The Bounty Hunter” Chapman on social media.