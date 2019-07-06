Lori Loughlin’s Daughter, Olivia Jade, Spotted In Malibu Showing Off Tummy In White Crop Top

Olivia Jade Giannulli, actress Lori Loughlin’s daughter, was spotted in Malibu this week attending a Fourth of July party despite the family’s ongoing legal issues. Hollywood Life reports that Olivia showed off her toned tummy in a crop top and matching loose-fitting pants. Her sister, Isabella, was also there and wore a red dress with white polka dots.

The Giannulli family is currently embroiled in the college admissions scandal that dominated the headlines a couple of months ago. Lori and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, have been accused of paying to get their daughters into the University Of Southern California under a fraudulent rowing team placement.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Lori and Mossimo have decided not to take a plea deal in the case and one lawyer, Larry Levine, has said that they’ve made a huge mistake by not doing so.

“She had a grand opportunity to take the plea deal,” Levine said in an interview with Mercury News before adding that he doesn’t think that they truly understand the way “these federal prosecutions work.” He later said that the prosecution likely has enough evidence to convict them and that it was ridiculous for them to believe that any judge would buy that they didn’t know it was wrong to pay $500,000 to get her daughter into college.

Olivia Jade used to have a thriving YouTube career, but lost out on many sponsorships and business opportunities because of the scandal. She was recently replaced by Reese Witherspoon’s daughter, Ava Phillippe, in a promotional campaign for college dorm-room home decor, Mercury News also notes.

She has over 1 million followers on Instagram, but they haven’t heard from her since March 1. She still has her photos up on the page, but some of the posts have the comments turned off.

Refinery29 reports that she is planning to stay off of social media for a year, according to a video posted by fellow popular YouTuber Tana Mongeau.

“She openly tells people, ‘I’m not gonna post on social media for the next year,'” Mongeau said in the video. She went on to say that she doesn’t think that Olivia had any interest in being in college. That’s something that Olivia had already admitted in a vlog in the past. During the vlog, she revealed that she did not attend her first week of classes because of an influencer-related opportunity in Fiji, Paper Magazine notes. Olivia Jade later apologized for the video.