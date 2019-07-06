Watch India Vs. Sri Lanka Cricket Live Stream: 2019 Cricket World Cup Match 44, Start Time, Preview

India looks to make final adjustments before the knockout stage of the 2019 Cricket World Cup, while Sri Lanka will try to end a difficult tournament on a high note.

India takes on their most familiar opponent in their final 2019 Cricket World Cup match before they enter the semifinal round, facing Sri Lanka in an ODI match for the 159th time — more ODIs than any two other countries have played against each other, according to The Times of India.

But for India, the game is less about Sri Lanka — who cannot finish higher than sixth place on the group stage table — than it is about attempting to correct their own faults before facing a semifinal opponent who will probably be the host country, England. But the Men in Blue could still finish top of the table, with a win in the match that will live stream from Leeds.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the India vs. Sri Lanka Match 44 of the 2019 Cricket World Cup, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. British Summer Time on Saturday, July 6, at the 18,350-capacity Headingley Cricket Ground, in Headingley, Leeds, England. In Sri Lanka and in India, the game starts at 3 p.m. India Standard Time.

In the United States, cricket fans will need to give up on some sleep to watch the World Cup showdown between second-place India and regional rivals Sri Lanka. The start time is 5:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, 2:30 a.m. PT. In Australia, the match gets underway at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Australian Eastern Standard Time, 5:30 p.m. Western.

With 13 points, a win would put India one point ahead of leaders Australia. But the defending World Cup champs face South Africa in the 45th and final match of 2019 World Cup league play, and the Proteas will be playing for pride with nothing to lose. If Australia wins, they clinch the top spot and will open the semifinals with a rematch of the 2015 Cricket World Cup final against New Zealand, according to CricInfo.

Watch a preview of the India-Sri Lanka match, courtesy of CricBuzz, in the video below.

Here are the expected teams for the India vs. Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup Match 44.

England: 1. Rohit Sharma, 2. KL Rahul, 3. Virat Kohli (captain), 4. Rishabh Pant, 5. MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), 6. Kedar Jadhav/Dinesh Karthik, 7. Hardik Pandya, 8. Bhuvneshwar Kumar/Mohammed Shami, 9. Kuldeep Yadav, 10. Yuzvendra Chahal, 11. Jasprit Bumrah.

Sri Lanka: 1. Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), 2. Kusal Perera (wicketkeeper), 3. Lahiru Thirimanne/Thisara Perera, 4. Kusal Mendis, 5. Angelo Mathews, 6. Milinda Siriwardana, 7. Dhananjaya de Silva, 8. Isuru Udana, 9. Lasith Malinga, 10. Kasun Rajitha, 11 Jeffrey Vandersay

Angelo Mathews resurgence with the bat has helped Sri Lanka reverse their fortunes in the 2019 Cricket World Cup. Clive Rose / Getty Images

In the United Kingdom, Sky Go will carry the live stream of the India vs. Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup match. In Sri Lanka, Channel Eye will broadcast the national team’s final 2019 Cricket World Cup match live, and will also make a live stream of the match available.

In the Caribbean, Flow Sports has rights to the Cricket World Cup. In Australia, FoxTel Sport carries a live stream of the game. In India, HotStar has live streaming of all Cricket World Cup matches.

To watch a live stream of the 50-overs action in the India vs. Sri Lanka match at Leeds in the United States, the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package. The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of the Cricket World Cup match.

Another option is Hotstar US, which will stream all World Cup cricket matches.