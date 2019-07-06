Jojo Babie Exposes Her Chest In A Sports Bra With A Huge Cutout

Instagram model Jojo Babie keeps her fans well informed of her daily life. Her posts are a mixture of personal photos along with professional ones, and more often than not, she poses in a variety of swimwear, lingerie or loungewear. Her newest post, however, was a real show stopper, as she posed in a barely-there sports bra. She took the selfie in the mirror, with her left hand holding the phone. The sports bra was black with very thin straps, leaving the bottom half of her chest exposed. The look was completed with hot pink mesh bottoms.

Prior to this new update, Jojo posed in yet another sports bra, except this time, she wore body-hugging black tights and sneakers too. The model was spotted posing outdoors in front of a landscaped backdrop. Her sports bra was black with a halter-style top. The top half was mesh, adding a focal point to her outfit. Babie also sported reflective aviators and held her head with her hands. She kept her fans on their toes and gave some people the chance to vote on whether she ought to eat pizza or tacos for dinner. It’s hard to know what she decided to go with, but there were plenty of fans who stopped by to leave a comment.

The social media model also, on occasion, promotes different brands. In particular, she rocks Fashion Nova outfits and also reps 1st Phorm, a company that sells supplements. Her recent promotional posts showed fans what they could do with certain 1st Phorm protein shake mixtures. In one Instagram photo, the shake was used to make a “Summer Dessert” drink.

In another update, Jojo posed in front of a 1st Phorm logo on a bright blue wall at a gym. She wore a fitted pair of pants that left her derriere on full display. The model matched this with a sports bra and a straw hat. The brand’s logo was huge on the wall, and beside her, you could spot mirrors and fitness equipment.

In the captions, Jojo described how a new headquarters is on the way. Apparently, 1st Phorm is expanding its operations to the UK.

“Being a part of @1stphorm is about having fun, being different, being crazy, and most importantly ALWAYS being yourself!” she noted on Instagram.

It sounds like the brand’s ideals align with Jojo’s. At any rate, fans can keep an eye on her feed for more fun and exciting content.