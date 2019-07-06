‘Teen Mom OG’ Stars Ryan Edwards & Wife Mackenzie Slammed After Pregnancy News: ‘What Are You Thinking?’

Teen Mom OG stars Ryan Edwards and his wife, Mackenzie Standifer, announced that they are expecting their second child together this week.

On Friday, Mackenzie took to her Instagram account to confirm the news, and even share a photo of her sonogram. The reality star told fans that she and Ryan were expecting their first daughter, who is set to arrive in January.

The couple already share one son together, Jagger, who was born in November, meaning the couple got pregnant again just a few months after welcoming the baby boy.

Ryan also shares an older son, Bentley, with his former fiance, Maci Bookout, while Mackenzie also has a son, Hudson, from a previous relationship.

Mackenzie turned off comments on the pregnancy announcement photo. However, fans took to the reality star’s other photos to share their congratulations on the big baby news.

Meanwhile, not all of Mackenzie’s followers were happy about the pregnancy reveal. Some expressed major concern about the couple having another child while Ryan was still struggling to stay sober after years of battling an addiction to drugs, namely heroin.

“Poor baby, another kid without a decent father, so sad,” one social media user commented.

“First thing you learn about being sober is not making any drastic life changes for at least 18 months – What on earth are you thinking bringing another child into such an unhealthy environment. Y’all need to learn about birth control and making smart choices,” a second follower wrote.

“Another baby is the last thing ya’ll need right now. He clearly cant handle the stress of every day life yet or he wouldn’t be in and out of jail! I am going to pray for ya’ll. It takes as many years as you have been using to get completely sober and strong!” a third critic posted on social media.

Us Weekly reports that it’s been a rough road for Ryan Edwards. The reality star was arrested back in March 2017 and then went to rehab. He was arrested a second time in 2018 and slammed with a restraining order from Maci Bookout after allegedly threatening her family.

Edwards went back to rehab a second time, but was busted for heroin possession in January. He served three months in a Tennessee jail before his release in April.

Fans will likely see more of Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer’s pregnancy and family when Teen Mom OG airs Monday nights on MTV.