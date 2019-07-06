Danielle Knudson’s ‘Sun-Kissed’ Bikini Shot Gets Noticed: ‘I Want To Be The Sun’

Danielle Knudson is once again heating up Instagram with her sweltering posts.

On Friday, the stunning Canadian lingerie model jetted off to Las Vegas for a weekend of fun in the sun, as she herself announced on Instagram. And, judging by her latest social media post, Danielle kicked off the party with a little sunbathing session as soon as she arrived at her destination.

A photo shared yesterday to her Instagram page showed the Canadian bombshell soaking up the sun in a teeny bandeau bikini – a white ribbed two-piece by Australian swimwear label KOPPER & ZINK, which beautifully flattered her jaw-dropping figure. Snapped on a sun-drenched terrace, Danielle basked in the golden rays of the sun with her beautiful body sprawled on an elegant-looking chaise lounge chair.

Swanky patio furniture and a closed sun umbrella made up the décor of her sizzling bikini snap, as did some lush vegetation towering in the background. A large potted plant rested comfortably on the edge of a flower bed, one stretching behind Danielle’s chair. A tall, rust-colored building with contrasting white windows loomed in the distance, tying the frame together.

Danielle looked ravishing in the head-turning photo. The gorgeous lingerie model cut a sensual yet elegant figure in the stylish swimsuit. Sultrily lounging in her chair, she put her statuesque physique on full display, flaunting her insane bikini body in a coquettish posture that made one Instagram user exclaim, “Killin [sic] them boo.”

A second social media fan wrote, “Wow, you’re [sic] body should worshipped [sic] all over the world,” trailed by a litany of fire emoji.

Not one to hold back in front of the camera, Danielle proudly showed off her spectacularly fit figure in her latest bikini shot. The 29-year-old stunner flashed her ripped abs in the skimpy two-piece, exposing a great expanse of toned, glistening skin. Likewise, her ample décolletage was also on display.

The blonde bombshell showed quite a bit of subtle cleavage in the itty-bitty bandeau top. Meanwhile, her high-waist bikini bottom lured the gaze toward her sculpted hips. Posing on the side, with one leg bent in front of the other, Danielle leaned on one hand and seductively placed the other on her hip. Her provocative posture offered a generous view of her chiseled thighs, while also accentuating her impossibly tiny waist.

Captioned with the hashtag “sun kissed,” the scorching snap sent temperatures soaring on Instagram as fans flocked to the comments section to verbalize their envy of the sun.

“lucky sun,” quipped one person.

“I want to be the sun,” penned another, while a more descriptive message noted, “How I would like to be the sun to give you warmth…!”

“Mama miaaaa you keep getting hotter and hotter @danielleknudson1,” declared one of Danielle’s Instagram followers, pairing their post with a fire emoji and a top-arrow emoji.

Danielle’s latest bikini snap comes just two days after the Canadian beauty set Instagram on fire by posing in a tiny white thong, as reported by The Inquisitr at the time.