Nicole Scherzinger Spills Out Of Snakeskin Bikini On Instagram

Nicole Scherzinger can’t stop showing off her bikini body on social media, but her fans aren’t mad about it.

On Friday night, The Masked Singer judge took to her Instagram account to share a set of brand new photos that show her busting out of a sexy bikini top.

In the sexy snapshots, Nicole is seen sporting a barely there snakeskin bikini top as she poses on the beach. Scherzinger wears the swimsuit proudly as she poses in an array of goofy looks for the pictures.

In the first photo, Nicole smiles for the camera as she holds up the hang ten sign. Her long, dark hair is seen parted to the side and styled in wet, loose waves that fall down her back and around her shoulders.

In the second photograph, the former Pussycat Doll flaunts her ample cleavage as she shows off the gorgeous blue sky, white sand beach, and ocean waves behind her. She also rocks a natural makeup look in the photo, which includes glowing skin and darkened eyebrows.

Nicole adds bright eyes, a shimmering highlighter, some pink blush, and a bright pink lip color to complete her glam beach look as she runs her hands through her hair and pouts her lips in the third photo.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Nicole Scherzinger seems comfortable showing off her flawless figure now, but that wasn’t always the case. MSN reports that the singer recently opened up about the fact that she previously struggled with body image issues.

“Growing up I really struggled with feeling like I fit in. I even had a hard time feeling like I fit into my own skin,” Nicole said in a video on social media.

“I was just really hard on myself, I had a lot of struggles with self-esteem and a lot of insecurities and later on that resulted in me having eating disorders because of my body dysmorphia. I was just really hard on myself growing up and I just didn’t like myself very much,” Scherzinger added.

Nicole also says that if she could,she would comfort her younger self and tell her that she is amazing exactly how she is.

“I would tell my younger self that you are perfect just the way that God made you. You are precious and you have purpose,” Nicole says.

Fans can see more of Nicole Scherzinger’s life by following her on her social media accounts.