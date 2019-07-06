Kourtney Kardashian Bursts Out Of Red Bandeau Top And Leather Pants

Kourtney Kardashian had her 80.3 million Instagram followers drooling today in a sexy red outfit that showcased all her curves. In fact, she was feeling herself in the outfit so much that she opted to share two photos rather than just one.

In the first look, she’s posing in a pair of wide-legged, high-waisted red leather pants. She paired the bottoms with a barely there red bandeau top that her cleavage is peeking out of. A sliver of skin is visible between the bottom of the bandeau and the top of the pants, and her toned, bronzed shoulders and chest are on full display.

The pants definitely emphasize Kourtney’s petite stature, as they’re so long you can’t even spot her feet. She’s sitting on the edge of a pool table, reaching for a red billiard ball to go with her monochrome outfit. A filter has been used to make the shot look almost vintage, as if it’s a throwback.

Kourtney decided to share a second shot of the same outfit, in the same location, just from a different angle. In the second look, her ample assets are barely contained by the bandeau top, and she’s glancing over her shoulder at the pool table and away from the camera. Her hair is swept into a chic bun, and you can see a stunning outdoor dining set and patio area in the background through the large glass windows.

Kourtney’s caption seems appropriate, because the overall vibe of the photo is definitely luxurious. From the pool table to the monochrome look to her simple, yet elegant beauty, Kourtney looks expensive.

Her fans loved the photos, and they racked up over 131,000 likes in about half an hour. Several followers were slightly confused by the caption, though, taking her statement a bit literally and remarking that money is actually green.

“This caption went over a lot of heads,” one of her fans cheekily commented.

Others were simply taken by her beauty, though, saying that she was a queen.

While Kourtney usually shares photos of herself looking absolutely stunning, she did shock fans with a playful photo of herself during a self-care session at little sister Kendall Jenner’s house about a month ago.

In that particular photo, rather than rocking a figure-hugging dress or revealing swimsuit, she’s wrapped up in one of Kendall’s robes, with her hair pulled back and a white mask on her face, posing with a bit of duck lips.