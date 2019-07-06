Kendall Jenner’s Sexy Red Bikini Video Sparks Major Body Envy: ‘I Hate Myself After Watching This’

Kendall Jenner’s model body is creating some serious envy on social media.

On Friday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to her Instagram account to share a video of herself rocking a sexy red Calvin Klein bikini, and her followers couldn’t get over how great she looked in the bathing suit.

Many of Kendall’s followers left comments praising her for looking so amazing, while others revealed that they felt the need to change their looks or work on their body after watching the steamy video of the Victoria’s Secret model flaunting her ample cleavage, flat tummy, toned abs, and lean legs.

“I hate myself after watching this,” one of Kendall’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“That’s it I’m starving myself,” a second fan said.

Another one of Jenner’s followers even went as far as to say that the reality star is completely perfect.

“The perfect human does exist and her name is Kendall Jenner,” they said.

Others revealed that they felt the need to hit the gym hard upon seeing Jenner’s flawless figure in the video.

“Now I Will take the cookie out of my mouth and go to the gym right away,” one fan commented.

Even Kendall’s older sister, Khloe Kardashian, couldn’t get over how great the model looked in the video.

“Let me get off the couch and go to the gym now,” Khloe said in the comment section.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kendall Jenner has been busy living the single life following her split from NBA star Ben Simmons, and she’s completely fine with it.

Loading...

Sources tell Life & Style Magazine that Jenner is too busy to worry about romance at the moment, and that she’s not looking to settle down like her famous sisters, Kourtney, Khloe, Kim, and Kylie, all of whom have children and are living a very different lifestyle than she is.

“She’s still young and has her whole life ahead of her and has plenty of time to settle down and get married. Although her sisters all have kids, she doesn’t feel the pressure to follow in their footsteps. Out of all the Kardashian women, I’d say Kendall’s the most independent,” an insider told the magazine.

The source went on to claim that Kendall believes there’s always a hot new fling waiting just around the corner for her to enjoy.

Fans can see more of Kendall Jenner’s sexy photos by following the model on Instagram.