‘Outlander’ Season 5 Might Be Delayed Until 2020 Because Of Star’s Schedule

Will droughtlander be even longer than anticipated? Fans were anticipating season 5 of Outlander in the late fall, but word from the set is that shooting is behind schedule, in part due to star Sam Heughan’s busy schedule.

Business Times reports that fans were optimistic when shooting on season 5 started in April, and was due to wrap in July, but at this point, the cast has only completed two episodes. Heughan has had a great year as he has two new projects in production, and a role in The Spy Who Dumped Me.

Fans are concerned that the show could be delayed with all of the other things that Heughan has going on, but his role as Jamie Fraser is still a priority.

Heughan recently explained that there is so much ground to cover in the current season.

I think the sheer size of what we’re dealing with now and the sheer numbers of cast and of locations, as well, is a challenge. We’re still shooting in Scotland for America, so that’s a challenge, too.”

But while Starz hasn’t announced the premiere date for season 5 of Outlander, there is still hope that fans will get to see Jamie and Claire again before the end of the year.

In addition to working on Outlander, Heughan has had two big events this summer, including a graduation ceremony at the University of Stirling which garnered him an honorary doctorate, reports The Inquisitr.

Heughan, 39, was awarded the doctorate for “outstanding contribution to acting and charitable endeavors” at the university which is close to a number of the places (Wentworth Prison and Doune Castle which doubled for Castle Leoch) where Outlander shot in their first season. On his social media accounts, the actor posted a photo in his graduation gown to say thank you for the honor.

“Received such a great honour today from @universityofstirling Dr. Heughan!!! Thank you to all the staff and students for letting me share their special day and for making me feel so welcome! Deeply felt gratitude for this wonderful honour.x”

In May, Heughan returned to his alma mater, the Royal Conservatoire in Glasgow, where he introduced the school’s patron, Prince Charles, or as he is known in Scotland, the Duke of Rothesay. The actor later said that he found the prince to be “a charming man,” and thanked him for spending the day at the school and meeting with a number of the students.