’90 Day Fiancé’: Ashley Martson Says Jay Smith’s Possible Deportation Is ‘Payback’

Jay Smith is currently facing possible deportation, but it seems his estranged wife, Ashley Martson, believes he deserves what’s coming to him, according to a report from Pop Culture.

Smith and Martson appeared on TLC’s reality shows, 90 Day Fiancé and 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, where viewers were offered a glimpse into their lives and relationship. The couple met while Martson was on vacation in Jamaica and after a brief courtship, they decided to get married and filed for the K-1 visa to move Smith to the United States.

After getting married, Martson discovered her new husband had been entertaining other women via dating apps. The mother-of-two forgave Smith, but he later cheated on her again with one of his tattoo clients. Martson eventually filed for divorce from Smith and the two have been locked in a heated battled since then. She had even used a fire extinguisher to break Smith’s window after claiming to hear women giggling in his apartment, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Earlier this week, Martson revealed that she filed a Protection From Abuse (PFA) order against Smith, which prevented him from talking about her or the PFA on social media. Smith obviously had other ideas and immediately took to social media to share his thoughts on the PFA and his estranged wife.

After being informed that a warrant was out for his arrest, the tattoo artist turned himself over to the local police. He was later released into the custody of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Smith is currently awaiting his trial to learn whether he’ll be sent back to his home country of Jamaica or be given the opportunity to remain in the United States.

However, Martson believes if Smith is deported, it’ll be “payback” for the things he’s done to her in the past.

“Ashley feels as though Jay made his own bed,” Martson’s spokesperson, Johnny Donovan, told Us Weekly. “Ashley has been suffering for a long time — it’s payback. Jay thought she was joking, but no. He made his bed, and now he has to lie in it.”

“Ashley is taking the weekend to focus on herself and on her kids. Ashley and Jay are due back in court this Tuesday and Wednesday,” Donovan continued.

Meanwhile, Smith is trying to raise money to hire an attorney to help arrange his release. The tattoo artist has enlisted the help of a friend to set up a GoFundMe to allow fans and followers to donate toward his legal fund, as previously reported The Inquisitr.

He has also revealed that he currently fears for his life if he’s deported to Jamaica. The reality TV star claims he’s now seen a “traitor who has turned his back on his people” and believes his life will be threatened if he returns home.