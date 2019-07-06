Britney Spears Does The Splits Mid-Air Wearing Booty Shorts & Tiny Top

Britney Spears showed off her flexibility on social media this weekend, and wowed many of her followers.

On Friday night, Britney Spears took to her Instagram account to share two new photos of herself leaping super high in the air and spreading her legs to do the splits mid-jump.

The singer is seen flying through the air in the new photos as she sports a pair of very tiny green shorts that show off her long, lean legs and curvy backside.

Britney also rocks a white shirt with pink sleeves, which she has tied up to flaunt her flat belly and toned abs. The singer’s long, blonde hair is seen pulled up into a messy bun on top of her head, and she completes her look with a pair of bright pink sneakers.

In the background of the photo, a gorgeous blue sky free of clouds can be seen, as well as some tall trees, shrubbery, some green grass, and a fountain.

Britney’s fans were so impressed with her acrobatics that many called her “Splitney” in their comments.

In the caption of the photo, Spears revealed that she was “jumping for joy,” and then asked her fans to spot the difference between the two similar photos, which they tried to do in the comment section.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Britney Spears has been posting a lot of fitness videos of herself to her social media account since leaving the mental health facility that she received treatment at earlier this year.

During the time she was in treatment, tons of rumors were flying about the singer, such as her family forced her into the facility against her will. However, Britney took to Instagram to let her fans know that everything was just fine.

“Everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me. Don’t believe everything you read and hear. I promise I’m doing what’s best at this moment. You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want,” Britney stated in the message that accompanied a quick video.

“Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way. If you could do that, I would be forever grateful. Love you,” Spears added.

Fans can see more Britney Spears’ life post-treatment by following her on social media.