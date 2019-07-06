Brad Pitt’s Past Comments Suggest He Would Have Ended Things With Jennifer Aniston Even Without Angelina Jolie

While fans like to believe Angelina Jolie was to blame for the end of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's marriage, some of Pitt's comments suggest the relationship was already doomed.

Unless you were living under a rock during the early 2000’s, you likely remember the infamous relationship between movie star Brad Pitt and television star Jennifer Aniston. At the time, Pitt was one of the biggest movie stars of the generation, gaining recognition left and right. Meanwhile, Aniston was one of the beloved stars of the comedy sitcom Friends, on which she starred as Rachel Green. Both actors were enjoying the peak of their careers in show business and seemed like the perfect fit for one another. They appeared to have it all; money, fame, and an undeniable love for one another. But fellow star Angelina Jolie entered the picture in 2004 and soon after, Pitt was facing infidelity rumors.

Pitt and Aniston called it quits in 2005 and many people believe the end of their marriage was directly related to Pitt’s connection with Jolie, whom he later married. Nevertheless, when we look at Pitt’s former comments we see that his relationship with Aniston likely already had it’s own problems far before he met Jolie, according to Showbiz Cheatsheet.

Pitt met Jolie in 2004 when they were co-stars for the hit film Mr. & Mrs. Smith. At the time, he and Aniston had already been married for four years. Nevertheless, things between the pair weren’t necessarily at a positive point. In fact, Pitt later went as far as to say that things within his marriage to Aniston were less than interesting at the time, suggesting that he was already bored in their marriage.

In a 2011 interview, Pitt explained that that his career allowed him to live out a life that was quite different that reality.

“It became very clear to me that I was intent on trying to find a movie about an interesting life, but I wasn’t living an interesting life myself. I think that my marriage [to Jennifer Aniston] had something to do with it. Trying to pretend the marriage was something that it wasn’t.”

It’s no surprise that Pitt’s comments weren’t necessarily taken well. In fact, Pitt even released a followup statement in which he emphasized his love and appreciation for Aniston, despite the fact that the dynamic of their relationship had changed.

“It grieves me that this was interpreted this way. Jen is an incredibly giving, loving, and hilarious woman who remains my friend. It is an important relationship I value greatly.”

Pitt and Jolie were married in 2014 and divorced in 2019. Together they share six children.