‘RHOC’ Star Tamra Judge Rocks Blue And Yellow Bikini: ‘Wowza’

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge has never been shy about flaunting her physique. However, ever since she opened her own fitness studio with her husband, CUT Fitness, she’s been even more keen on showing off her toned body. After all, she spends plenty of time sculpting it, why not show it off?

Many celebrities donned bikinis to celebrate the Fourth of July, but just a day later, Tamra shared her own bikini selfie for another holiday — national bikini day. In honor of the occasion, Tamra shared a quick selfie of herself posing at home. Since she lives in sunny California, she’s never far from a sandy beach, but she decided to make do with the surroundings she had at the moment.

The bikini Tamra is wearing is certainly unique. It has a vibrant yellow-and-blue pattern, and incorporates some crocheted and stitched details that are definitely eye-catching. The cut is fairly classic and shows off her toned stomach and ample cleavage to perfection. She’s paired it with a simple necklace, and pulled her hair back into a low ponytail with a few face-framing strands to soften up the look.

Though Tamra has an incredible physique, she opted to accessorize with a pair of wedges to add a little extra height, and get those curves popping.

While the view of her bathroom in the background isn’t the sexiest, Tamra’s fans didn’t seem to mind. The photo got over 33,000 likes within a few hours, and fans had nothing but compliments.

One follower remarked that “your hard work has paid off! You look incredible!,” while another simply said, “wowza.”

Another fan compared her to the other housewives who appear on the show with her.

“And this is why you’re still the hottest housewife in Orange County,” they said.

Loading...

While the photo she shared today was a solo selfie, Tamra has been taking plenty of pictures with her whole crew. She took a ton of shots with her husband, Eddie, while they were on vacation in Mexico, and she has been promoting The Real Housewives of Orange County by taking shots with some of her co-stars. She even shared a hilarious boomerang attempt taken with some of her fellow housewives.

While her reality television gig was once her main venture, it seems that Tamra is branching out more and more lately. She’s the owner of a CBD company called Vena CBD, and has been promoting their products on her page recently. She even links to the company in her Instagram bio, so her 1.6 million followers will check out her latest venture.