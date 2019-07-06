‘Teen Mom OG’ Dad Ryan Edwards’ Wife, Mackenzie Edwards, Reveals She Is Pregnant

On Friday night, Ryan Edwards’ wife, Mackenzie Edwards, took to Instagram to make a very special announcement. Mackenzie revealed that she and Ryan are expecting another baby together. The Ashley’s Reality Roundup also reported the news.

Mackenzie posted a sonogram picture and revealed that “baby girl Edwards” will make her arrival in January. This will be the second child together for Mackenzie and Ryan. Mackenzie gave birth to the couple’s son, Jagger, in October of 2018. Mackenzie is also the mom to a son from a previous relationship, while Ryan is the father to a 10-year-old son that he shares with Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout.

Mackenzie and Ryan married in early 2017 in a quick wedding ceremony that appeared on the finale of Teen Mom OG that season. Later that year, the couple had a more formal wedding ceremony. At the time, Mackenzie spoke to E! News about the wedding and the elements that she was incorporating into her big day.

“We went for a rustic-chic theme so there are elements that are super formal and elements that are just very laid-back. But it’s gorgeous. There’s a reception afterwards that’s in this old warehouse-type space that’s been redone. The wedding ceremony is me: super urban, super chic. But the reception is Ryan, where it’s rustic. It’s a great mix.”

The couple invited Maci Bookout and her husband, Taylor McKinney, to the wedding. Both went to the wedding and MTV cameras were there filming the special day as well. The wedding aired on the hit series last year.

Teen Mom OG returned to screens last month for an all-new season, and Mackenzie and Ryan returned to the show as well. The couple has been sharing their life for the past few years.

Ryan was introduced to audiences on Season 1 of 16 and Pregnant. On the show, he and his then girlfriend, Maci Bookout, found out they were expecting a child together. The two tried to make their relationship work, but in the end, they went their separate ways.

Since then, Maci has moved on with Taylor McKinney. The couple married and they have two children. Maci and Taylor have a son named Maverick and a daughter named Jayde, along with her 10-year-old son, Bentley.

Teen Mom OG follows the lives of young moms and their families. The cast includes Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, Catelynn Lowell, and Cheyenne Floyd. Fans can tune in to all-new episodes of the show on Monday nights.